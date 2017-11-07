Snoop Dogg Removes Instagram Image That Appears To Show Trump’s Corpse

Rapper Snoop Dogg has taken down an image posted to Instagram that depicted a body topped by an American flag with a “Trump” toe tag. The artwork seemed to an initial cover and/or a promotion for Snoop’s new album, Make America Crip Again.

The image seems to be a callback to the Death Certificate album released by Ice Cube in 1991, in which a body was tagged as Uncle Sam, 10TV News noted.

In March, Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus Jr.) made a music video in which the rapper using a toy gun shoots a clown dressed up as President Trump.

According to Breitbart News, the opening lyrics to Snoop’s new song are “The president said he wants to make America great again. F**k that s**t, we’re going to make America Crip again.”

In a statement, Snoop Dogg insisted that he’s not celebrating the gang lifestyle or engaging in political rhetoric. Instead, it’s just about making good music.

“…A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip’s main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

Snoop Dogg also claimed that the Trump making America great again slogan may be a reference to the segregation era, at least as he sees it.

Since the 2016 election, various celebrities in addition to Snoop Dogg have vocalized physical threats or directed violent imagery toward the president. They include Johnny Depp, Robert De Niro, Kathy Griffin, Madonna, and Mickey Rourke. Plus, a recent Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar depicted Roman senators assassinating a Trump look-alike.

The Rolling Out website claims that that the U.S. Secret Service is aware of the Snoop Dogg album cover.

In his long, pre-politics career in the media spotlight as a billionaire business mogul and host of NBC’s Apprentice reality show franchise, Donald Trump — a former Democrat and independent who ran for president on the GOP ticket — regularly mingled with celebrities and they with him. It was only after he became a presidential candidate that, for various reasons, he fell out of favor with the entertainment industry.

A Hillary Clinton supporter, Snoop Dogg is currently hosting a reboot of The Joker’s Wild game show on the TBS network.

