Black Friday 2017 Deals Predictions: Amazon To Offer Hot Sales For Echo, Fire TV, & Other Tech Gadgets

Each year, Black Friday 2017 deals and sales seem to arrive earlier than before, with one online presence able to outdo the rest. The Amazon website has made Black Friday and Cyber Monday into an annual tradition that usually spans well over a month leading into Christmas. This year looks to be no different, and the online retailer will once again be offering a good number of deals. In particular, Amazon tends to stand out with their deals on their own exclusive technology products including the Amazon Echo, FireTV, Kindle e-Readers and other techie devices. Recently, there were confirmed and predicted deals revealed online for the online retail giant.

Amazon has released a range of devices over the years beginning with their Kindle e-Readers and transitioning into color display tablets with the Fire HD. From there, they also forayed into the streaming media market with the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. Now it’s all about “Alexa” assistance and Echo, the voice interactive speaker that allows individuals to request music, information, entertainment, and more. Just this past year, Amazon released a new iteration of their Echo devices that includes a visual display called the Echo Show. There’s also integration between certain new Echo devices and the Fire TV media player. These are likely to be amongst the hottest tech toys on many holiday wish lists this year, and Amazon will offer some lower prices later this month.

In a report on Monday via Forbes‘ Gordon Kelly, it’s noted that there are confirmed deals for Amazon’s Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Among these deals will be Amazon’s Fire HD 7-inch tablet at $29.99 and the Fire HD 8-inch tablet for $49.99. These are savings of $20 and $30, respectively. The Kindle Paperwhite E-reader ($89.99) and Echo Plus ($119.99) will each be available for $30 off current prices. As far as other Amazon tech devices, those are currently up for speculation, but Kelly suggests some of the predictions based on historical data and “insider information.”

For example, it’s predicted that the Amazon will put the Echo Show on sale for $40 off at a price of $189.99, and the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $34.99, a savings of $15. The Amazon Echo speaker is expected to be priced at $20 off or $79.99. The All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote could be $59.99, a savings of $10 from its regular price.

Confirmed Amazon Device Deals:

Amazon Echo Plus for $119.99 (save $30)

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader for $89.99 (save $30)

Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera for $99.99 (save $20)

All-New Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 (save $20)

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa for $49.99 (save $30)

Predicted Amazon Deals (via Forbes):

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $34.99 (save $15)

Echo Show for $189.99 (save $40)

New Amazon Echo for $79.99 (save $20)

All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99 (save $30)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $89.99 (save $40)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (save $15)

All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote for $59.99 (save $10)

Kindle E-reader for $49.99 (save $30)

Amazon offers free shipping on most of their items or orders that total over $25. They also offer two-day free shipping for Amazon Prime customers, meaning those technology gadgets will arrive as soon as needed. In some cities or states, UPS even makes weekend deliveries to help with expediting orders to customers or gift recipients. Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial basis which could be used through the holidays before canceling.

While they’ve already started their annual Countdown sale, Amazon’s biggest Black Friday 2017 sales deals are expected to begin later this month. The official week of deals could start as of November 17th. It’s speculated that the best of the deals will be seen probably on Thanksgiving Day to compete with other retailers in the real world. There has been a growing movement for brick and mortar retailers to offer earlier and earlier sales in their stores, cutting into the Thanksgiving holiday. However, many customers are wisely choosing to skip the crowds, fighting, and sorrow of not finding that anticipated deal, by staying home and ordering deals online.

[Featured Image by Reed Saxton/AP Photo]