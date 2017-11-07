Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald Celebrate Spurgeon’s Second Birthday

Wasn’t it just a while ago that Jessa Duggar gave birth to her first child, Spurgeon? It sure seems that way, but as any parent — especially a parent of a preschooler — will tell you, time goes by so fast. Spurgeon is now a 2-year-old, and as InTouchWeekly reports, Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, celebrated the young lad’s second birthday last weekend.
As in all things Duggar, it wouldn’t be complete without the whole event being covered on social media. And Jessa was there, on Instagram, to share her family’s joy.
“We’re so grateful to God for this sweet little boy. It has been such a joy to watch him grow and learn this past year. Can’t believe he’s already 2 years old!”
And based on a followup Instagram post, it looks like Spurgeon celebrated his day by enjoying a special treat unique to the family’s favorite restaurant: the Chocolate Mess, which you can only get at Arkansas restaurant Marketplace Grill. Jessa called the dessert a “family birthday tradition.”
Speaking of family birthdays, it seems that Jessa and Spurgeon share a very close connection besides being mother and son: they both share the (almost) same birthday. Jessa was born November 4, 1992; Spurgeon was born on November 5, 2015. Which means that Jessa was in labor with her son on her own 23rd birthday.
Jessa wrote about the unique connection in a throwback photo of her own birth.
“A quarter of a century ago, this beautiful woman gave birth to a daughter– her biggest baby, 9lbs 15oz.”
Jessa even shared a funny anecdote about giving birth to Spurgeon: she says that after the ordeal was over, she remarked to her mother, “How did you do this 19 times!”
In fact, Jessa apparently considered swearing off having more kids — which would have been a huge no-no in her family, where large families rule the day, and birth control is forbidden.
Obviously, her plan to swear off having more kids didn’t take: Spurgeon has since been joined by younger brother Henry, and it looks like the two are best friends forever.
Backstory on my previous post: As I was making out my housecleaning to-do list the other day, this thought struck me… we all try to put our best foot forward and are most comfortable posting our "highlight reel" for people on social media to see. I could've waited 24 hrs and posted pics of everything freshly cleaned and looking beautiful (the stovetop is sparkling, dust bunnies have been removed, laundry is folded, bed sheets are washed, etc). Certainly people would find no fault with that… but many may find fault with themselves. I didn't do that for a reason. Reality. Sometimes you find yourself with an 8-month-old who isn't sleeping through the night, and you don't care that your bed has spit up on it–you're tired. Throw a towel down on it and sleep! Sometimes you don't want to wash the dishes right after supper because your husband is finally home from work, and there's only one golden hour of family time before babies are tucked into bed and hubby has to start in on his college homework… and so you put off dishes until then. Sometimes the dust collects on the side table in the spare room, and you don't even notice it until you're preparing for guests to stay over. Oh, and the diapers. ???? Our diaper pail is currently outta commission, and I'm awaiting a replacement. Yeah, they were stinky, but I had them bagged up and out of the house before the pic of them was even posted. I said it before, and I'll say it again: "I am not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids." I believe in, and value, both. I really should've split that post into two, because it is not an either/or, but both/and. ——— Here was my thought process on the second half of what I wrote. "I know it only takes a few minutes here and there to wipe a mirror or dust a nightstand, and I am making these things priority today. I'm also going to deep clean the bathroom, re-sweep the entire house, pick up the living room, and clean out the fridge. Nothing is going to stop me from accomplishing my to-do list!" Naptime zips by, and then I hear a little voice saying "Mommy, I hold you!" *Instagram, I need more space to finish my thought!*???? Swipe left to read more
And in case you’re wondering where Spurgeon Seewald got his unusual name: he’s named for 19th-century English theologian Charles Spurgeon, whom his dad, Ben Seewald, says was a huge influence on his own ministry.
[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]