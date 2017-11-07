Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald Celebrate Spurgeon’s Second Birthday

Wasn’t it just a while ago that Jessa Duggar gave birth to her first child, Spurgeon? It sure seems that way, but as any parent — especially a parent of a preschooler — will tell you, time goes by so fast. Spurgeon is now a 2-year-old, and as InTouchWeekly reports, Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, celebrated the young lad’s second birthday last weekend.

As in all things Duggar, it wouldn’t be complete without the whole event being covered on social media. And Jessa was there, on Instagram, to share her family’s joy.

“We’re so grateful to God for this sweet little boy. It has been such a joy to watch him grow and learn this past year. Can’t believe he’s already 2 years old!”

And based on a followup Instagram post, it looks like Spurgeon celebrated his day by enjoying a special treat unique to the family’s favorite restaurant: the Chocolate Mess, which you can only get at Arkansas restaurant Marketplace Grill. Jessa called the dessert a “family birthday tradition.”

Speaking of family birthdays, it seems that Jessa and Spurgeon share a very close connection besides being mother and son: they both share the (almost) same birthday. Jessa was born November 4, 1992; Spurgeon was born on November 5, 2015. Which means that Jessa was in labor with her son on her own 23rd birthday.

Jessa wrote about the unique connection in a throwback photo of her own birth.

“A quarter of a century ago, this beautiful woman gave birth to a daughter– her biggest baby, 9lbs 15oz.”

Jessa even shared a funny anecdote about giving birth to Spurgeon: she says that after the ordeal was over, she remarked to her mother, “How did you do this 19 times!”

In fact, Jessa apparently considered swearing off having more kids — which would have been a huge no-no in her family, where large families rule the day, and birth control is forbidden.

Obviously, her plan to swear off having more kids didn’t take: Spurgeon has since been joined by younger brother Henry, and it looks like the two are best friends forever.

And in case you’re wondering where Spurgeon Seewald got his unusual name: he’s named for 19th-century English theologian Charles Spurgeon, whom his dad, Ben Seewald, says was a huge influence on his own ministry.

