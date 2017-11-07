‘The Little Couple’ Family Updates: Will And Zoey Embrace Halloween And Fishing As Family Enjoys Florida

Fans of TLC’s The Little Couple cannot get enough of Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein’s kids Will and Zoey. The two children have been through their fair share of struggles in their young lives, but they both seem to be doing quite well now. Jen frequently shares updates on the kids through her social media pages, and she recently posted a couple of adorable photos that fans will not want to miss.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Little Couple fans are getting both old and new Halloween updates lately. The most recent episode on TLC featured Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey enjoying last year’s Halloween celebration, and Arnold posted a photo on Instagram of the two dressed up and ready for a Halloween party this year.

Since then, the Little Couple star posted another Halloween-related photo. This time, Will is dressed up like Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, while Zoey is portraying Anna from Frozen. Zoey looks anxious to get going with the trick-or-treating while Will’s costume makes him seem like a fairly imposing figure.

While viewers will have to wait and see when TLC makes it official, chances are that cameras were following the family through this Halloween outing, their first as Florida residents, to show on a future episode. Another recent Instagram post shows Zoey and Will sitting on a pier, seemingly with Jen’s father “Pop Pop.” It looks like they are fishing and taking in the beautiful scenery surrounding them.

Happy Halloween! #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

3 fisherman sitting by the dock on the bay… watching the tide roll away. #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Nov 3, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Of course, most of the commenters on Jen’s social media posts are supportive and note how much they love the Little Couple family. Unfortunately, like almost any reality television star or celebrity these days, there are negative comments too. Some questioned the lack of life jackets on Will and Zoey in the fishing picture, and others used the commenting opportunity to criticize other aspects of the family’s life.

Despite the criticism, The Little Couple remains quite popular, and most of Arnold’s followers adore the family. For example, the picture showing Will and Zoey dressed up for Halloween garnered nearly 71,000 “likes” and more than 700 comments, most of which were positive.

It will take a couple more episodes before Little Couple viewers see Jen and Bill tackle the decision to move from Texas to Florida. According to TV Guide, next up is a birthday celebration for Bill and some difficult moments for Will regarding being a little person. It sounds as if there are plenty of fun episodes on the way, and fans cannot wait to see what comes next for The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]