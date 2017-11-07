Lala Kent Gets Close To Randall Emmett’s Kids? She Debuts Diamond Ring Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Lala Kent’s rumored romance with Randall Emmett may be heating up.

After the Vanderpump Rules star finally announced on Twitter that the movie producer was no longer a secret at the end of last month, she and Emmett were spotted on golf carts around the same time and during one instance, his two children appeared to be present. Then, several days later, Kent hinted again that she may be spending family time with Emmett.

“My life consists of children’s towels and hustler hats now,” Lala Kent wrote in the caption of a photo of herself sitting by a pool in Bel Air, California with a Monster High towel behind her.

Randall Emmett also spent time at a pool over the weekend but, as usual, neither he nor Lala Kent shared any images of each other.

Also in Lala Kent’s Instagram photo, the reality star and actress was seen sporting a diamond ring, which her fans and followers quickly took note of.

While Lala Kent decided to walk away from her role on Vanderpump Rules midway through Season 5, she ultimately returned to the show to film the reunion for Season 5 earlier this year and months later, she reunited with her co-stars to film the upcoming sixth season of the reality series.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Lala Kent opened up about her romance earlier this year during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. At the time, the confirmed that she and her mystery man were still dating and very happy together. She also applauded him for dealing with her craziness. As for his identity, she said at the time that she was going to continue to keep his name to herself but insisted they were quite serious and even said she planned to spend her entire life with him.

Lala Kent then teased a future engagement and marriage, joking, “When I’m on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you guys will know [his name].”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Diego Corredor/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]