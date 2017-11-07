‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Getting His Own TV Show

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin is getting his very own MTV special, and fans are excited to get a much deeper look into the life of Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband and Briana DeJesus’ current boyfriend.

According to a November 7 report by OK! Magazine, Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, Javi Marroquin, is going to star in his very own Teen Mom 2 special titled Being Javi. Marroquin is one of the latest men from the show to get a special, as Simon Saran, Ryan Edwards, and Nathan Griffith have already had their own hour-long episodes that delve into their lives as fathers, as well as their careers, love lives, and families.

Javi Marroquin was spotted filming his Teen Mom 2 special at the Broadway Social over the weekend with many of his close friends. However, there is no word on whether Javi’s MTV co-star and real-life girlfriend Briana DeJesus will be apart of the special.

Javi confirmed his romance with Briana last month, and many Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked by the relationship. Marroquin later added things with DeJesus were “amazing,” and that the two were planning to take a vacation together in December for his birthday. The pair already got their families together for a Disney trip in which their children played together in the Magic Kingdom.

Most recently, Javi Marroquin showed off his new back tattoo on Instagram. When Briana DeJesus commented on the social media post in approval of the body ink, Marroquin told her, “Ours are next,” to which DeJesus replied, “I’m ready!” So, it seems that the friends-turned-Teen Mom 2 co-stars-turned-dating partners may be planning to get matching tattoos together. The tattoos would be a big step in their relationship, as Marroquin also has matching ink with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

Javi Marroquin fans can expect to see him interacting with his son, Lincoln, his former stepson, Isaac, all of his closest friends, and the members of his family when the Teen Mom 2 special Being Javi airs on MTV.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]