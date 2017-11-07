Fortnite: Battle Royale players will have a new way to sneak around the map when a new update is delivered to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Wednesday. Epic Games’ patch notes reveal for the week includes a potion that disguises players as a bush along with some much-needed balance tweaks to the Pump Shotgun.

Patch 1.8.2 will be delivered Wednesday morning to Fortnite: Battle Royale with a focus on performance and stability improvements for the multiplayer shooter. While the proof will be what is actually delivered, Epic Games is targeting fixes for hitching and freezing on consoles along with a handful of performance improvements.

In terms of new content, Fortnite: Battle Royale will receive a new consumable called The Bush. This Legendary rare item will only be found in chests and supply drops and will camouflage the player as a bush.

Veteran players are already wary of bushes in the game as they make an excellent hiding spot in wide open spaces. It’s not terribly surprising to see shots taken at bushes to ensure an opposing player is not in there already. This new Fornite consumable may cause more of that as The Bush will disappear when the hidden player takes any damage, including damage from the storm.

Sniping players with the Pump Shotgun will no longer be a thing in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Epic Games is giving the weapon a serious falloff damage nerf. The weapon will do no damage at any distance greater than 41 meters, only 20 percent normal damage at 30 meters, and 70 percent normal damage at 18 meters. Full damage will only occur within a range of 7.67 meters, per the patch notes.

Other noteworthy fixes include a tweak to the “Combat Pro” controller configuration to allow players to repair structures. This ability is now assigned to holding down the right thumbstick.

Next ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Update Will Let Players Turn Into A Bush, Nerfs The Sniper Pump Shotgun Fortnite Battle Royale Aerial Assault One Glider

Fortnite Battle Royale Raiders Revenge Pickaxe

Fortnite Battle Royale Renegade Raider Outfit

The Halloween-themed Fornitemares event in Fortnite: Battle Royale is going away, so Epic Games is also adding some new items to the Season Shop. The following items can be purchased as players level up through each season.

Level 5 – Glider: Aerial Assault One

Level 15 – Outfit: Aerial Assault Trooper

Level 20 – Outfit: Renegade Raider

Level 35 – Pickaxe: Raider’s Revenge

[Featured Image by Epic Games]