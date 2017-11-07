TNA Impact Wrestling Is Actually Paying People To Attend This Week’s TV Tapings

There has been a lot of news going around lately that WWE has had trouble selling out their events, but it appears as if things may be much worse for TNA Impact Wrestling. It has now been confirmed that Impact has actually released a casting call to try and fill the crowd with fans for the tapings this week in Canada.

Just a couple of days removed from their Bound For Glory pay-per-view event, Impact Wrestling is taping a series of weekly TV shows this week. The tapings are taking place at the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, and the company wants to make sure that there are enough people in the crowd to make it look like a full house on TV.

According to PWInsider, Impact Wrestling is actually looking to pay people to fill up the crowd, and they’re paying quite well for showing up too. Of course, you need to be local in Ottawa and be able to attend, but the job isn’t too bad of a gig for only a few hours of work.

While it may come across well on the weekly episodes of Impact Wrestling, it’s hard to hide the fact that many of those in the crowd will be “paid actors.”

That picture may look like a full house, but it is obvious that Impact Wrestling is concerned about having enough people for TV tapings this week. Ottawa’s Smyth Casting had put up a casting call which was sent out on Twitter and it called for locals who are “non-union” and will have a “non-speaking role.”

Filming dates: Tuesday, November 7th – Thursday, November 9th

Time: 7 PM – 11 PM

Pay rate: $12.50 / hour for 4 hours work ($50.00 per day of work) Location: Aberdeen Pavilion 1000 Exhibition Way Ottawa, ON K1S 5J3

ANYONE 16 years or younger MUST have a parent and/or guardian with them at all times.

50-75 x audience members (per day – Nov 7th to Nov 9th) All Ages Any Ethnicity Bring friends and family!! Applicants can work more than 1 day; so please mention if you are available to be hired for multiple days. Wardrobe: casual clothing – t-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts. Weekend casual. You may be given signs to hold; you are encouraged to look at wrestlers on the website (http://impactwrestling.com/) and make your own signs, that would be very helpful – and you will get more face time on TV!! You will get to sit in the audience and watch a thrilling night of wrestling provided to you by IMPACT! Each day of filming will be 4 hours long.

In an interesting note, Smyth Casting has now taken down both the tweet asking for extras to attend the Impact Wrestling tapings as well as the Facebook page. When trying to go to the page on Facebook now, it simply goes to a broken link.

TNA has really had a confusing and strange couple of months with the full-on merger with Global Force Wrestling and then parting ways with them shortly after. Now, they’ve had a mass exodus of wrestlers, referees, and other on-air talents who have all left within the past few weeks. The advertisement to hire people to be fans in the audience at the Impact Wrestling tapings is only a sign that things really aren’t going so well.

[Featured Image by Impact Wrestling]