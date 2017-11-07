WWE Rumors: Former WWE Women’s Champion To Return To WWE For Charlotte Flair Match?

A former WWE Women’s Champion may be hinting at a highly-anticipated return to the WWE to battle one of the top current superstars. Right now, the WWE women’s division has really come on strong thanks to several top competitors, including Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. The latter of these women was recently participating in some Twitter back-and-forth with the tease of a possible future match. While Charlotte Flair has plenty on her plate for the future, including a rumored clash with UFC star Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34, could she be involved in a match with a former two-time WWE Women’s Champion?

On Tuesday, Sportskeeda’s Aaron Varble reported that current SmackDown Live star Charlotte Flair and former WWE superstar Michelle McCool have been chatting back and forth on social media. Their conversation started when McCool posted an Instagram photo of her with Ric Flair, Mr. Kennedy, and a few other WWE stars. McCool mentioned in the caption that she just finished the new book by Charlotte and Ric Flair called Second Nature. McCool offers nothing but praise, calling the book an “easy read, an inspiring story from both,” and says she loved the book. She also mentioned a story brought up from McCool’s days in WWE when Charlotte saw her in makeup. McCool says she had a similar situation with Ric Flair from her first time on television.

Charlotte was, of course, thankful for the feedback but also raised an interesting “challenge” towards McCool. She simply tweeted out, “Thank you Woman. one more match?!?” McCool got back to her four days later saying she’s been “dying for someone to ask.” Charlotte replied to confirm if that means “Yes,” to which McCool indicated she is waiting patiently by the phone and it’s up to the “Power of @WWE universe.”

McCool was last seen at a WWE event during WrestleMania 34 for the main event featuring her husband, The Undertaker. The 37-year-old last wrestled with the company at Extreme Rules 2011 when she lost to her former LayCool friend Layla in a no-disqualification, no-count-out match, which had the stipulation that the loser had to leave WWE. After losing the match, she was attacked by Kharma, and that was really the last she was seen in the ring. She appeared in a 2016 episode of WWE Network’s Table for 3 along with fellow former women’s stars Molly Holly and Candice Michelle.

So will this Michelle McCool comeback actually happen? It’s hard to imagine that longtime fans of Michelle McCool wouldn’t want to see her back in the WWE again, and it seems based on her final appearance she could still make a comeback. With the recent return of Mickie James, The Hardy Boyz, and others, it’s shown WWE has the door open for their former talents who are interested in returning to the ring again. It will mainly be a matter of the WWE working things out and Charlotte having a clear enough schedule to fight in a big match at a major pay-per-view.

WWE fans, would you want to see Charlotte Flair battle Michelle McCool in a match? If so, who would win this epic battle of women’s superstars?

[Featured Image by WWE]