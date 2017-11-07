‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Faces Sad News On Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson is having to say “goodbye” to her daughter yet again.

Years after Briana Culberson and her family, including husband Ryan and their sons, Troy and Owen, temporarily left Orange County, California, and moved into a new home in Oklahoma, the family is leaving Southern California again, this time to relocate to North Carolina, where Ryan grew up.

“Today it became official! Moving back to my home state of NC in two weeks to live a simpler stress free life. We’re super excited for this next adventure and what the future will bring!” Ryan Culberson announced on Instagram on November 6, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives.

According to the outlet, Ryan Culberson told fans that his life with Briana and their boys in Orange County wasn’t working out.

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter also spoke about her upcoming move and said that while she and her husband attempted to live in Southern California after Ryan retired, they ultimately decided that they didn’t feel happy or comfortable living in the area. As Briana explained, she’s always felt more connected to her Midwest roots. She even admitted to telling her husband to take her away from Orange County when they first began dating. Still, she attempted to live in Orange County to make her mother happy.

“I have to do what’s right for myself and my family. We’re super excited, and everything is working out how it’s supposed to!” Briana Culberson explained.

A post shared by Ryan Culberson (@ryan_culberson) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter went on to shut down any potential rumors suggesting it was her husband Ryan’s idea to move. Speaking to her fans, Briana Culberson said that she would never move if she didn’t want to do so and assured fans that she has “never” been happy living in Orange County. In fact, she added, it was she who pushed for the move.

While Briana Culberson didn’t reveal when she and Ryan would be leaving town, she said that she already landed a great job and found a new home.

“Orange County is a mess and way too expensive. It’s not how I want to live my life and that’s MY choice,” she added.

