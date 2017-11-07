Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy remains a big mystery with zero confirmation from any of the Kardashian-Jenner family members. However, a recent post on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s social media account has made fans question if she is truly pregnant.

Over the weekend, the rumored mom-to-be revealed that she’s going on a girls trip with her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall. She shared a photo of their road trip snacks that included a lot of junk food, which many noted isn’t healthy for someone who’s pregnant. Interestingly, their purchases also included a box of tampons.

From the same trip, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also posted a full-body photo with Khloe Kardashian, who’s also rumored to be pregnant. Neither Kylie nor Khloe appeared to have a baby bump in the photo.

A second full-body of Jenner made rounds on the internet in which she appeared to look more pregnant. The 20-year-old reality show star quickly took to social media to slam the photos and call them out for being edited. Media outlet X17Online, which posted the paparazzi photos, claimed that they weren’t edited and that they’re 100 percent real, Hollywood Life reported.

girls trip 11/5/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

News of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy first came out in September, but none of her family members and close friends has directly opened up about it since. When asked by Ryan Seacrest if the young makeup mogul was with child, her mom Kris Jenner simply said, “Kylie’s not confirming anything.” Rapper Travis Scott, who’s said to be the father of the alleged baby girl Jenner is carrying, has also remained silent on the matter.

Other rumors suggest that the family is keeping details about the pregnancies under wraps as a strategic move to up the ratings for the new season of KUWTK.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

However, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, is not convinced about the pregnancy news. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Tyga said that Jenner’s pregnancy is “all a fake story.” He also denied commenting on the reports, referencing to an alleged comment he made on Snapchat about the baby being his child.

Meanwhile, an insider claims that both Khloe and Kylie are expected to give birth sometime in February of next year.

[Featured Image by MediaPunch/AP Images]