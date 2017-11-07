Tyga Hints He Filmed Ex-GF Kylie Jenner In Sex Tape: ‘I Don’t Need That B***h’

Tyga has made a sensational sex tape claim about Kylie Jenner in his newly-released track, in which he apparently disses his ex-girlfriend of almost two years.

Tyga dropped his new mixtape, Buggati Raw, late last month, and fans are discovering some hidden Easter eggs in his tracks. In one of the tracks, titled “Ni**a Wit Money,” the father-of-one is calling out his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and hints that he had filmed a sex tape featuring the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, according to a recent Hollywood Life report.

In the track, the 27-year-old rapper sings about the time he and Jenner filmed a sex tape in Cannes last year.

“Pour up and then we make a porn (mm mm mm),” the lyrics of “Ni**a Wit Money” say, with Tyga adding, “Go on and back it up. Made a movie, we shot it in France. I did it cause I can b***h we was in Cannes.”

The rapper continues the verse by calling himself “a ni**a with money” and saying, “I don’t need that b***c,” allegedly referring to his on-again, off-again girlfriend who is reportedly pregnant with new beau, Travis Scott.

Tyga’s sex tape revelations about Kylie Jenner don’t come as a big surprise, as sources close to the former couple confirmed in May 2016 that the duo had filmed a sex tape in Cannes that year. Speaking to Hollywood Life last year, an unnamed source said Tyga “likes to film his bedroom action from his point of view all for fun,” adding that the rapper never intends to “sell” sex tapes “or anything like that.”

The only reason Tyga filmed himself and Kylie Jenner having sex was to “spice things up in bed,” the source insisted.

“He used to film his wild times with Blac and more recently he has filmed Kylie, umm, kissing him down there,” the source said, adding that the former lovebirds also spiced up their sex life by having sex in public places. The source recalled how the duo once had sex in public on a yacht in Cannes.

“Kylie was freaking out the whole time. She thought they might get caught, but was laughing and enjoying it too,” the source said.

Late last year, the Mirror reported that the sex tape allegedly featuring Tyga and Kylie Jenner leaked online. The video allegedly appeared on the rapper’s website for 30 minutes before being taken down.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner went their separate ways back in May 2016; the same month the former couple allegedly recorded the sex tape in question. Before dating the makeup mogul, Tyga was engaged to Blac Chyna, 29. The rapper and Blac Chyna share physical custody of their son, King Cairo, 5.

Even though Tyga and Chyna are said to be on friendly terms, TMZ reported last May that their sex tape also leaked online.

[Featured Image by Koi Sojer/Snap’N U Photo/MediaPunch]