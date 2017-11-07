‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship?

Teen Mom 2 couple, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus, surprised many fans with news that they were dating. Javi, who is the ex-husband of Briana’s co-star, Kailyn Lowry, confirmed the news of their romance last month and later added that things were “amazing” between the two. Now, it seems they are planning to take a big step in their budding relationship.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus may be getting matching tattoos. After Javi recently showed off his large back tattoo, which is a tribute to Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas movie, on Instagram, Briana quickly commented approvingly about his body ink. Later, Marroquin responded, “Ours are next,” to which DeJesus replied, “I’m ready!”

Teen Mom 2 fans went wild online after Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus seemingly confirmed that they were planning to get matching tattoos together. Getting matching body art is a huge step and one that is not easily erased. Although Javi and Briana have been friends for a long time, these tattoos will serve as a reminder of their romance if they were to break up.

As many Teen Mom 2 viewers may remember, Javi Marroquin famously got a matching tattoo with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. The couple inked matching “time” themed pieces on their bodies but haven’t given any sort of update on the fate of the tattoos since their split.

Javi and Kail officially divorced earlier this year, and after a very rocky breakup, they seem to finally be figuring out how to co-exist and co-parent together. The exes are even writing a book together, and they are planning to head out on a book tour side by side. However, Kailyn seemingly doesn’t approve of everything her ex-husband has been up doing.

During the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, Briana DeJesus claimed that the stars of the show, namely Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, had taken sides against her and teamed up with Kailyn due to DeJesus’ relationship with Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus also allegedly got into a fight behind the scenes of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, and viewers may get to see it all go down when the reunion airs on MTV later this month.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 co-stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus seemingly getting matching tattoos?

