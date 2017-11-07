Scott Peterson Has Bizarre Shrine In Prison Cell Featuring Laci Peterson Photo

Scott Peterson has been back in the headlines in recent months. He has been on death row for over a decade, convicted of murdering his wife and their unborn son. The case made national news, and for several months, Laci Peterson’s body was missing. She was pregnant with the couple’s first child and went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. It was a story the country followed religiously, and when her unborn son’s body was found washed up, sadness filled the nation. A few days later, Laci’s body was recovered near where Conner was found. Gruesome wasn’t even the right word for what police found over the course of that week in 2003.

The Murder of Laci Peterson aired earlier this year. It was a special that focused on the events of the case and the trial of Scott Peterson. Some of the findings have convinced viewers that Peterson may not have killed his pregnant wife and their unborn son. Was he a victim of a setup or circumstance? He was arrested in 2003 and sentenced to death for the murder of his wife and their unborn son in 2004. Scott Peterson has been on death row for almost 13 years. With the anniversary of the sentencing coming up in a few days, new details about Peterson’s life in prison have surfaced.

According to Radar Online, Scott Peterson has a shrine in his prison cell with Laci Peterson’s picture in the center. He reportedly kisses it goodnight every night as the guards call for lights out. Critics are accusing Scott of using it for sympathy and to help his appeal cause. Peterson’s family is working on an appeal for him, and they have been for several years now. The movement has gained some momentum since the airing of The Murder of Laci Peterson. There are several people who now believe Scott Peterson could be innocent. In fact, several people on social media have voiced their concerns about a reasonable doubt being presented and the fact that Scott Peterson was convicted based on opinions and not facts.

There has also been some talk about prison pen pals writing Scott Peterson. In those letters, he reportedly refers to Laci Peterson as his wife. At no point has he ever accepted responsibility for his role in the murder of his wife and son, Conner. Even in the letters written to other women, he has not admitted to any wrongdoing. Scott’s family believes he is innocent, and now, there are more people behind them after the television series aired. Scott Peterson sees Laci’s face every day and kisses her every night. This is just another bizarre stunt in a twisted case.

