TCU To Place Armed And Unarmed Guards On Shuttles After Bus Driver Opened Fire At Co-Worker Inside Campus

Texas Christian University lifted its hour-long lockdown Tuesday triggered by a fight between two shuttle bus drivers that led to shooting incident while they were on the university’s campus. Meanwhile, a school representative said that armed and unarmed guards will be placed on the buses for the next couple of weeks for precautionary measures.

The school sent out a campus-wide announcement to all student and faculty members.

“TCU Alert – Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available.”

According to the Dallas News, the suspect is in custody and facing an aggravated assault charge. The name of the suspect remains unavailable at press time. Hence, the Fort Worth police revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between employees of the Roadrunner Shuttle service, a TCU contractor.

The altercation occurred in the 3600 block of West Cantey Street and Highview Terrace, at the north end of TCU’s Amon Carter football stadium.

When the shot missed its target, the armed suspect struck the other person with his shuttle bus then fled the scene. The victim was brought in to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries.

No students were onboard the shuttle buses when the incident took place. The incident prompted an hour-long lockdown, which had been cleared by 8:05 a.m. By 10:05 p.m., TCU issued an all-clear alert to everyone.

“TCU Alert – All clear. Resume normal activities.”

On the other hand, Adrian Andrews, the assistant vice chancellor of public safety, said at a news conference that even though Texas campuses were given permission to allow concealed handguns on campus last August, Texas Christian University opted out, the Star-Telegram reported.

“Only police officers are allowed to carry weapons on campus,” Andrews noted.

In addition, the assistant vice chancellor said that TCU officials were not aware that any Roadrunner drivers carried weapons.

While no one got injured during the firing, authorities are still on full alert because the TCU campus firing comes only three days after the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history occurred, killing 26 people inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

