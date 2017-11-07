‘Little People Big World’ Stars Zach And Tori Roloff Take Baby Jackson To The Zoo

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff took baby Jackson Kyle to the zoo in what mom Tori calls a “spur of the moment trip,” InTouch Weekly is reporting.

The young family stopped by the Zoo and World Forestry Discovery Center Museum in Portland, not too awfully far from Roloff Farms in Hillsboro. Zach admitted that he’s never been a fan of zoos, for a couple of reasons. First, he doesn’t care for being around “all the people” — probably a combination of stares and being bothered by LPBW fans, He also mentioned that he didn’t care for the “small enclosures” animals are kept in. However, whether through good planning or sheer luck, the place was mostly empty when the family turned up. And as for the animal enclosures, Zach said that “the place was class.”

Tori, for her part, also noted the absence of crowds that day.

“Spur of the moment trips to the zoo are the best. Especially on days when it’s both empty and it’s not raining.”

Both Zach and Tori each posted galleries on Instagram showing different pics of the family’s fun day. In Tori’s gallery, which you can scroll through here, the proud mama shows off her husband eyeing the big cat enclosures, as well as more than one cute shot of baby Jackson Kyle enjoying the day.

Zach’s gallery shows mostly the same pictures, and also a shot of a bear.

Baby Jackson, for his part, manages to crack something resembling a smile for a couple of pictures, but for the most part, he doesn’t seem particularly into it.

Of course, no good deed goes unpunished, as the old saying goes, and a few observers were unhappy with the family for supporting zoos.

badevoe: “No zoo. Go to a sanctuary” deb999: “I feel the same about zoos, I feel so bad they are on display instead of being free”

Whether or not zoos are cruel or inhumane is a topic for another post at another time. But as zoos go, the Oregon Zoo is considered one of the worst in the country, at least, according to animal rights website the Dodo. The website points out “sloppy” conditions there have led to the deaths of several animals, including six monkeys who died just days after arriving there.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]