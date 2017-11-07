‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Kelly Dodd Compares Peggy Sulahian To A Frilled Lizard

It’s not unusual for a Real Housewife star to rag on a co-star’s outfit. Kelly Dodd did just that by poking fun at Peggy Sulahian last night by comparing an outfit she wore to a lizard.

Kelly tweeted out a picture of a frilled lizard last night before The Real Housewives of Orange County aired. She hinted to her followers that someone would be wearing a hideous outfit on the episode and told her fans to please watch the show. She then asked her followers to guess who looked like the lizard in the episode.

Many of Kelly’s fans responded with tweets expressing how excited they were for the show to see the outfit in question. Many of her followers responded with GIFs laughing at the tweet and noted how shady she was being.

Kelly interacted with several of her fans responses, telling them how funny they were or by liking some of their comments. After the show aired, her followers definitely figured out who the RHOC star was talking about. Peggy began to get a lot of hate in the post’s comment section, which garnered over 110 responses.

The outfit being joked about was a pink shirt Peggy wore toward the end of the episode while meeting up with Vicki Gunvalson. The unusual shirt had an extremely large collar that surrounded her face and seemed a bit awkward to wear.

Please watch tonight #RHOC @Bravotv . Whose outfit in tonight’s episode does this look like? pic.twitter.com/Qy4PJooX1h — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) November 6, 2017

The pink shirt wasn’t the only outfit of Peggy’s that received hate on Twitter last night. The RHOC newcomer was slammed for her oversized ripped jean jacket, embellished with tons of hanging rhinestone accents. The mother of three donned the jacket while in her home discussing the Iceland trip with her husband, Diko.

Peggy did not engage with Kelly’s frilled lizard post or with RHOC fans who were ragging on her jean jacket. The star did post a photo of herself on Instagram from the Viking dinner looking very annoyed. She asked her fans how they felt about last night’s episode, and the comment section was mixed with support and disdain for the 44-year-old.

Hmmm you know my thoughts ,please share yours … A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:43pm PST

The feud between Kelly and Peggy doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. According to Kelly’s Bravo blog post from last night, she feels Peggy is “out of her depth” with the rest of the women. Kelly also notes that Peggy “loves to police other people’s behavior,” referring to the crying baby comment made to friend Meghan King Edmonds. It appears a friendship is out of the picture for these two.

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs next Monday night on Bravo.

How did you feel about Peggy’s outfit choices on last night’s episode?

[Featured Image by Matt Cornish/Shutterstock and Bravo]