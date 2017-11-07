‘MAFS’ Stars Jamie Otis And Doug Hehner Land A Spin-Off

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner of Married at First Sight just landed their own spin-off. They are one of the few couples to stay together, and they are the only couple to have a child already. Us Weekly shared the details about their new show that will air on Lifetime. The couple met three years ago on the day they got married. Jamie was actually on The Bachelor before joining the show, Married at First Sight.

The new show will be called Married at Fight Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One. This show will be all about parenthood. If you don’t know Jamie’s story, she had a miscarriage, and then six months later, got pregnant with their daughter. The couple had a rough time with the miscarriage but couldn’t be happier about their rainbow baby. They named their little girl Henley Grace.

Jamie and Doug were a couple that a lot of people thought might not make it. She was really unsure about their relationship at the start, but then they fell in love, and it all worked out. They are actually great together. Jamie fell in love with Doug, but it did take her a bit to get there. She seemed really unsure at first. Now, Jamie and Doug are one of the best couples from the show, and the fans love seeing that this show can work for someone like it did for these two.

The show has been filming for awhile because it will document the birth of their daughter and how they are as new parents. Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET. In the next two weeks, you will get to see two 30-minute shows about Doug and Jamie. It sounds like these three episodes are all that is coming from them, but the fans can’t wait to see how it goes for them.

My beautiful little family.???? #thebest #soblessed A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Are you excited to see the big spin-off with Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner? Do you feel like this should become a bigger show? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts and don’t miss Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One starting on December 19 on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]