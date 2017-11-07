Eric Bledsoe Traded To Milwaukee Bucks In Blockbuster NBA Deal By Phoenix Suns

Eric Bledsoe trade rumors have finally come to an end. Reports are stating that the Phoenix Suns have traded Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, ending his difficult tenure with the struggling franchise. A report by NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski states that the Bucks and Suns are finalizing the details.

As for the details that are known about the deal, in exchange for sending Bledsoe to the Bucks, the Suns will receive center Greg Monroe, a future first-round draft pick, and a future second-round draft pick. Analyst Ryen Russillo, speaking on the Tuesday episode (Nov. 7) of SportsCenter, stated that the Suns “got nothing back.” He doesn’t expect the trade to be great for the Suns, suggesting that the market was really bad.

Speaking about this Eric Bledsoe trade from the other side of the deal, it appears that the Milwaukee Bucks have made a great addition to the rest of the 2017-18 NBA season. Bledsoe is not expected to play on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers but will meet with the team in San Antonio later this week. The Bucks are playing the Spurs on Friday night (Nov. 10), giving Bledsoe a shot to quickly prove that it was worth acquiring him at a large discount.

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Suns, Bucks finalizing a trade centered on Eric Bledsoe. Story: https://t.co/mvxSqTGbJR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Phoenix Suns had been pushing for a better deal around the league, asking teams like the New York Knicks for young players in return for Eric Bledsoe. The Suns didn’t receive a warm reception from the trade market, though, with many teams worried about dealing away assets for a player coming with a lot of baggage. The early-season struggles of the Suns reportedly got to Bledsoe, who seemed to want out of the team even more than he did during the NBA offseason.

When the Suns sent Bledsoe home and basically suspended him with pay, it could have hurt his trade value around the league. It showed that the franchise had become desperate to deal him and that it wouldn’t take much to acquire the guard. Now, the Milwaukee Bucks may have pulled off a “steal” with this deal, as the team only had to give up Greg Monroe and what will likely be a late first-round selection in an upcoming NBA draft. Putting Bledsoe on the court with Giannis Antetokoumpo will make the Bucks extremely dangerous on offense.

