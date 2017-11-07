Joe Rogan Discusses ‘Crazy’ Jon Jones Rumor About Failed Drug Test

While Jon Jones awaits his fate following his failed drug test, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan talked about the latest rumor surrounding the troubled MMA star. The 30-year-old tested positive for a steroid after knocking out UFC lightweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The victory was overturned to a no-contest and became the latest controversy for the MMA standout that became a champion at the age of 23.

Joe Rogan said that the anabolic steroid Turinabol that Jones tested positive for takes a long time to get out of the system. Rogan mentions on his podcast that the steroid is often found in tainted creatine made in China and is used to cut cocaine.

While discussing the rumor, Joe Rogan alludes that Jones may have used cocaine that was cut with tainted creatine, which led to his positive test. In 2015, Jones tested positive for benzoylecgonine, the primary metabolite of cocaine; however, it is not a banned substance.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that he thought Jon Jones’ constant partying was the major catalyst for his downfall, according to Bloody Elbow.

Joe Rogan told Brendan Schaub that Jon Jones had his birthday 10 days before his fight with Cormier at UFC 214. Both Brendan and Joe suspect that the former champion, who previously bragged about his cocaine use, may have used the substance at his birthday party.

Jones previously tested positive for tainted Cialis, which the former champion described as gas station pills. He was given a year suspension after it was determined that he unknowingly ingested the substance.

Joe Rogan reiterates that he is just speculating and does not know how Jon Jones ingested the banned substance. The UFC color commentator does not reveal his source and says that it will be difficult to prove that the banned substance came from cocaine.

The former champion is expected to face the California State Athletic Commission by December, where he will find out how long he will be suspended. Jones is possibly facing a maximum of four years if he is found guilty of knowingly taking the substance.

