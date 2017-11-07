Nintendo is planning to close 2017 with a huge bang. After the successful release of Super Mario Odyssey and chart-topping sales, they had it again with Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Yes, in just three weeks time, a dedicated Nintendo Switch role-playing game will grace every Nintendo fan’s screens.

Broadcasted via Nintendo Direct this morning, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 contents, game mechanics, and season pass was revealed to the greater public. Nintendo and developer, Monolith Soft took things off with the game’s official trailer previewing the exciting world of Xenoblade Chronicles. Afterwards, the publishers discussed an in-depth introduction to the game’s battle mechanics, skills, characters, and much more. Literally, it feels like you’re familiarizing the gamer’s manual.

Nonetheless, viewers were treated to the fantastic storyline and crisp graphics of the game. Apparently, just like its Wii and Wii U predecessors, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 offers impeccable combat actions mixing swords, arts, and attacks at the same time.

The game is excellent on its own. But, knowing Nintendo’s take on surprises, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 comes with significant additions and contents that will make everyone in the Nintendo ecosystem want this game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Release Details and Highlights

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will have fantastic offerings for every Nintendo gamers out there. The title comes with a season pass which includes Support Items, New Quests, Rare Blades, Challenge Battle Mode, and New Adventure Story that brings a tremendous addition to the game.

The season pass work as a canonical order of the game’s series of events. It will start things off with the support items for the beginning of the journey. It will be quickly followed up by the game’s main story quests. And, additional contents will also come along the way as the game progresses up until the implementation of a brand new story and adventure in Autumn 2018.

Also, the broadcast also confirms Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild sneaky crossover. The tie-in will be done via a quest. And, the result will give you Rex’s costume for Link.

Lastly, JRPG title will have a Japanese voiceover option on day one for free. Apparently, Nintendo has been listening carefully to its fanbase in implying original Japanese voiceovers option. Moreover, Nintendo has released a new story trailer with the Japanese voice track.

Nintendo Switch’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is up for pre-order in Nintendo eShop today. And, the initial release date is on December 1, 2017.

[Featured Image by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]