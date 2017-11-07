New ‘Destiny 2’ Faction Rally Farming Method Is Even More Ridiculous And Prosperous Than The Last

It didn’t take long for Destiny 2 players to discover another Faction Rallies farming method after Bungie shut down the one discovered in the first event. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to earn hundreds of Faction Tokens in just an hour or so but at the cost of extreme tedium. Let’s see how long it takes for the developers to block this.

YouTube User Houndish shared a video Tuesday morning on a Faction Rally Token farming method that can earn up to 500 tokens in an hour and, once again, a Lost Sector is at the center.

Destiny 2 Guardians will want to venture to the Winding Cove in the European Dead Zone and head to “The Weep” Lost Sector located directly in front of the spawn point in the area. The entrance is a hole in the middle of a collection of rocks for those who haven’t been there before.

The first step is to clear out the Lost Sector and defeat the Fallen Captain boss at the end to earn the Cache Key. Next, open the loot chest to earn the reward, which includes Faction Tokens. There is a doorway out of the zone directly above the chest. Go through that doorway and follow the tunnel until you see “Winding Cove” appear on your screen. Now simply turn around and run back to the chest and open it again to receive another 3 Faction Tokens. Then repeat Ad nauseam for as long as you can take.

Each lap from the loot chest to the Winding Cove zone takes about 20 to 30 seconds or so. Houndish claims he earned 140 tokens after just 15 to 20 minutes of doing this. My own test came out to be a little less than that, but this is still an incredibly quick and easy way to earn tokens.

Do note this is mind-numbingly dull due to the repetition. You can easily hit the 30 Faction Package limit with this method in about an hour or two. You receive nothing but Shaders from packages after. Still, it is insanely monotonous.

Bungie has not responded to this new token farming method yet. It will be interesting to see if they are able to release a hotfix to fix the issue with the loot chest in The Weep Lost Sector before Faction Rallies ends next Tuesday, November 14.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]