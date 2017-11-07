Trump Is Not Invited To UN Climate Change Summit In Paris ‘For The Time Being’: Another Snub for the POTUS?

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly not invited to the United Nation’s Climate Change Summit 2017 to be held in Paris, France later this year.

An official in the cabinet of French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Trump is not invited to attend the international summit “for the time being” happening in the French capital.

According to Reuters, the French official said as follows.

“The United States have a bit of a special status for that summit.”

The summit meeting on climate change is scheduled on Dec. 12, 2017. It will host representatives and dignitaries from more than 100 countries and non-governmental organizations.

In addition, the official noted that everyone in attendance to the upcoming event will be fully dedicated to supporting the 2015 accord.

In June, Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate change deal. He denounced the precepts of the agreement as “unfair.”

Amid his withdrawal from the international pact, dozens of American states, cities and private companies opposed his actions upfront showing support on the climate change deal and pledged to uphold the tenets of the agreement even without the president.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration already filed a formal notice with the United Nations back in August that it would be leaving the deal “as soon as it is eligible to do so.” The earliest the U.S. can leave the deal is Nov. 4, 2020, The Hill reported.

Prior to winning the U.S Presidential Elections in 2016, Trump had already drawn criticism for his disregard to climate change and its causes. He even tweeted his opinion on environmental issues.

Back on Nov. 12, 2012, he tweeted as follows.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

A year after, Mr. Trump publicly threw in his two cents on the issue, saying the following.

“They call it ‘climate change’ now because the words ‘global warming’ didn’t work anymore. Same people fighting hard to keep it all going!”

To top his previous statements, the current president of the Free World canceled the reality of climate change, tweeting as follows.

“It’s not climate change,it’s global warming. Don’t let the dollar sucking wiseguys change names midstream because the first name didn’t work.”

Apparently, Trump’s hesitation to accept the reality of climate change is contradicted by his own administration’s latest statement on the issue. The White House just confirmed a report saying humans are causing global warming.

