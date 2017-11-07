Avid followers of the A Song of Ice and Fire series are now excited for the upcoming sixth installment. George R.R. Martin has been working on The Winds of Winter for nearly seven years already. However, the veteran author remains silent about the official release date of the much-anticipated novel. Now, new reports are claiming that TWOW‘s launch might be pushed further.

The Christian Post claims that fans might need to extend their patience for George R.R. Martin might not release The Winds of Winter yet. The publication claimed that the 68-year-old New Mexican author is working on another project. In other words, the sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series might be delayed again.

Writing via his live journal blog, the brain behind the Game of Thrones series divulged that he is writing a book called Fire and Blood. George R.R. Martin said the new series would tackle the fake histories of the Targaryen kings. The author of The Winds of Winter added it would be released in two volumes.

“Speaking of fake history… regulars here may recall our plan to assemble an entire book of my fake histories of the Targaryen kings, a volume we called (in jest) the GRRMarillion or (more seriously) FIRE AND BLOOD. We have so much material that it’s been decided to publish the book in two volumes. The first of those will cover the history of Westeros from Aegon’s Conquest up to and through the regency of the boy king Aegon III (the Dragonbane). That one is largely written, and will include (for the first time) a complete detailed history of the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons. My stories in DANGEROUS WOMEN (“The Princess and the Queen”) and ROGUES (“The Rogue Prince”) were abridged versions of the same histories.”

George R.R. Martin said that the first Fire and Blood book will focus on the history of Westeros and the Targaryen civil war. The second volume, on the other hand, would tackle the history of Aegon III up to Robert’s Rebellion. The Winds of Winter writer teased that the first installment is likely to be released in late 2018 or early 2019.

“No publication date has been set yet, but it’s likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019. The second volume, which will carry the history from Aegon III up to Robert’s Rebellion, is largely unwritten, so that one will be a few more years in coming.”

There are also rumors claiming that George R.R. Martin could possibly release Fire and Blood along with The Winds of Winter. While these speculations could be true, the veteran author has yet to confirm these reports. Therefore, fans of the popular book series should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is confirmed true and correct.

Waiting on #GoT to come back? Re-read the books and the these stories from The Winds of Winter. https://t.co/p8pyom8ffl — Chel Wolverton (@chelpixie) November 4, 2017

Meanwhile, David Benioff has revealed to Dartmouth Alumni Magazine that he is now ready to end the popular HBO series, which is based on the novels written by The Winds of Winter author George R.R. Martin. The Game of Thrones creator said that the management is not planning to add another year because they believe it is already the right time to finish its story. He, however, admitted that their last few filming days would surely be emotional.

“So it’s exciting to me that we’re at the end of the story. There’s no desire on our part to add on a year because the show’s going well, and we love our jobs. When we shoot that final day and we know we’re saying goodbye to the actors—not the last time because I hope we’ll see them again, but we’re not going to have them all together the same way—it will definitely be emotional.”

David Benioff has also explained that some parts of George R.R. Martin’s novels were not demonstrated on the television series because they simply want the best for the script. He emphasized that certain scenes that work in the books are not necessarily applicable on the show. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the upcoming release of The Winds of Winter book.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]