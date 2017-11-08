The Watch continues for fans who are hoping to get their hands on The Winds of Winter. The long overdue sixth novel by George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series was expected to be released two years ago but has yet to be published. However, it looks like the highly anticipated tome will finally be available just ahead of the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8. So how has Martin sped up his writing process? Some believe that his meeting with Stephen King in 2016 has had a positive effect on the author.

It’s no secret that George R.R. Martin tends to take his time when writing his novels. After all, people have been waiting for The Winds of Winter for almost a decade. In the recent years, Martin appears to be slowing down even more, perhaps because of the several new projects that came with the success of Game of Thrones. But is it possible that things have changed since his highly celebrated book discussion with IT author Stephen King in Albuquerque last year?

In June 2016, George R.R. Martin sat down with Stephen King to discuss King’s End of Watch and perhaps learn some new tricks from the infamous speed writer. The author of The Winds of Winter famously asked King how he writes so many books so quickly, and the Pet Sematary writer had shared his technique.

Stephen King revealed that he attempts to come up with around six pages in the three to four hours he spends writing each day. Although this means he will have enough pages for a manuscript in a short time, there is still a chance that some pages will not make it into the book. Some fans believe that George R.R. Martin had taken King’s advice to heart and has been using it to complete The Winds of Winter much sooner.

Although it would be great news for fans if George R.R. Martin adopts a new technique to write faster, it is still possible that Martin is simply more inspired to add pages to The Winds of Winter. After all, the author now has the chance to release his sixth ASOIAF novel ahead of Game of Thrones Season 8. Hopefully, Martin has found a comfortable pace that will allow him to complete the book by 2018. For now, the Watch continues.

