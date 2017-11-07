‘Destiny 2’ November Faction Rallies Is Live, What You Need To Know

The Faction Rallies event returned to Destiny 2 Tuesday for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners while PC gamers get their first shot. There are a few new tweaks to Factions Rallies since the last along with a new weapon that can be earned from the winning faction. Did Bungie hamstring Dead Orbit from a back-to-back win with the chosen weapon?

About Faction Rallies

The concept of the Faction Rallies event is for Guardians to pledge their allegiance to one of the three Factions in the Tower – Dead Orbit, New Monarchy, and Future War Cult. They then venture out to earn tokens through various activities and daily milestones in Destiny 2 such as Strikes, Crucible matches, Public Events, and Lost Sectors. The tokens are then turned into the pledge faction for a Faction Package containing armor, emblems, shaders, and now weapons, too.

Bungie will keep track of the number of Faction Packages handed out by each Faction leaders across the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The faction that gives the most packages will be declared the winner and offer a weapon to those were pledged to it for just 1,000 Glimmer. Everyone else will have to play 50,000 Glimmer.

Rewards

The weapons available to win in the November Faction Rallies event include the Honor’s Edge Sword from New Monarchy, the Timelines’ Vertex Fusion Rifle from Future War Cult, and the Truthteller Grenade Launcher from Dead Orbit.

Additionally, each Faction Package has the chance to reward faction-specific armor, class items, and faction-specific weapons along with a pool of standard gear. Exotic Engrams also have a chance to drop. The possible faction-specific weapons from each faction include the following.

New Monarchy

Hand Cannon

Scout Rifle

Sidearm

Sniper Rifle

Future War Cult

Auto Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Sidearm

Sub-Machine Gun

Dead Orbit

Pulse Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Scout Rifle

Sub-Machine Gun

Tips

With the removal of the Lost Sector Token farming, the best way to earn tokens is to complete the Daily Faction milestones. Nightfall Strikes will reward 10 to 18 Faction Tokens while regular Strikes will reward five to nine Faction Tokens. A Heroic Public Event rewards five Faction Tokens and Lost Sector Loot Chests only reward three Faction Tokens.

When it comes to the most Tokens in the shortest amount of time, Heroic Public Events still leads as it is possible to complete two to three in the time it takes to complete a Strike.

It is possible to pledge up to three Guardians to different Factions. This ensures you will be able to purchase the winning weapon at 1,000 Glimmer and gives you a chance to earn the faction-specific weapons from the packages.

Note that Factions will drop rewards up to 30 rank ups. Faction packages will only grant Shaders after that.

