‘Dragon Ball Super’ Eps 115-118 Spoilers: Goku Hits Next Level Of Ultra Instinct, Another Universe Blown Up

There is more to Ultra Instinct than what fans have seen so far in Dragon Ball Super, and the next episodes of the hit anime will showcase all of that.

In Dragon Ball Super Episode 115, Goku will have his hands full as Kale and Caulifla of Universe 6 decide to merge using the Potara earrings to become the formidable Kafla.

As individual fighters, these two female Super Saiyans are already a force to be reckoned with so one could imagine how powerful they can become when they join together in the next Dragon Ball Super episode.

According to the official synopsis of the installment, which is titled “Goku vs. Kafla! Super Saiyan Blue Beaten?” as provided by the ever-reliable Dragon Ball insider Herms98, “Kafla will overwhelm [Goku] with stupendous power.”

Potara earrings are usually used by Supreme Kais and their apprentices, but seeing the boost in power and strength that the fusion provided Kale and Caulifla, other universes will start considering doing the same for better chances at winning the Tournament of Power.

This is not the case for Goku, though. In the synopsis for Dragon Ball Super Episode 116 titled “The Comeback Omen! Ultra Instinct’s Great Explosion!!” it is revealed that he will try to beat Kafla by pushing his new transformation to the limit instead.

The summary hints that Goku indeed has an impressive amount of force in him and might even be stronger than Gods. Ultra Instinct is something that even they struggle to unlock, but in Dragon Ball Super Episode 116, the hero takes things to the next level.

“Goku triggers a further power-up in his opponent Kafla.”

This hints that the new transformation is more powerful than fans have anticipated and that he could do a lot more damage with it. It would seem that what Dragon Ball Super has shown so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

This makes sense since the Universe Survival Arc is expected to last until March 2018, which goes to show that there are more stories to unravel and a lot more ground to cover.

Ultra Instinct requires everything a fighter has. This is why in Dragon Ball Super Episode 117, “Grand Love Showdown! Androids vs. Universe 2,” Goku is drained after he powers up during his battle with Kafla. This leads to Android 17 and Android 18 coming to his aid, especially since Ribrianne and other warriors from her universe take advantage of the hero losing his stamina.

Interestingly, the synopsis also hints that whatever Goku managed to attain in Dragon Ball Super Episode 116 allowed him to defeat Kafla, which means that their universe is in greater danger of getting blown up.

This brings the action to Dragon Ball Super Episode 118. While no summary was provided, the title alone, “Accelerating Drama: A Universe Disappears…!” hints that another world is bound to be destroyed and Kafla’s could be it.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday on Fuji TV.

[Featured Image by Toei Animation]