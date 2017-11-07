‘Sonic Forces’: Another Fan Favorite?

Sonic Forces is a typical example of what the new title from Sega is known for – fast-paced action. Sonic the Hedgehog returns as a member of the resistance movement with one goal – defeat Doctor Eggman and his minions. The title presents players with the option of playing as Modern Sonic and Classic Sonic. Each character comes with their own uniques environments and gameplay but gives an overall satisfying experience.

Released in November on all major gaming platforms – PlayStation, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. Sonic Forces is a reintroduction of the popular Sonic series to the latest consoles with their more powerful hardware. The Modern Sonic character plays through 3D environments, while Classic Sonic plays through 2.5D environments. Modern Sonic and Classic Sonic in Sonic Forces both have some unique moves; the new Sonic can boost by collecting white wisps and perform a special attack, while Classic Sonic can drop and dash. Players can also create custom avatars with their own unique abilities and weapons.

Sonic Forces has 30 stages with a lot of challenges and obstacles to keep players engaged. The title also takes advantage of the capabilities of the latest consoles by presenting the most aesthetically pleasing Sonic game to date. The characters and environments look really good. Fans of the series, as well as newcomers, will be impressed by the graphics.

Sonic is not known for its story but for its style of gameplay – dashing through obstacles till Doctor Eggman is destroyed is the main theme of the game. The Sonic franchise has always been focused on the action so don’t expect a fantastic story or emotional cut-scenes. Sonic Forces also comes with free downloadable content titled Episode Shadow. Episode Shadow is s prequel and features Shadow the Hedgehog, Rouge the Bat, and E-123 Omega.

Sonic Forces is chock full of fan service, but that isn’t enough to make it great. Our review: https://t.co/TmhiVngTIa pic.twitter.com/lgfavaPgo5 — Polygon (@Polygon) November 5, 2017

Sonic Forces received an unimpressive score of 5/10 from Polygon.

“Sonic Forces creators’ good intentions and interesting ideas don’t amount to much in a game so clumsy and limited in design.”

Trusted Reviews also shares a similar impression of the latest iteration of Sonic from Sega.

“Sonic Forces preview: A wave of nostalgia carried Sonic Forces at its reveal, but playing the game reveals it’s one step forward, 10 back.”

At the time of publishing this article, the title has not been reviewed on Metacritic.

[Featured Image by NuryRush | Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and Resized | CC BY-SA 4.0]