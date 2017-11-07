Sia Furler Posts Nude Photo On Twitter, ‘Chandelier’ Singer Not Bothered By Paparazzi Cheap Thrills

Sia Furler is not bothered by any cheap thrills by paparazzi. Just when it was reported that a number of private photos of the legendary Australian singer-songwriter were out for sale, the “Chandelier” singer posted her nude photo on Twitter.

Sia Furler is not only known for being one of the highest-selling musicians around the world but also admired for writing songs for pop icons like Adele, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Beyoncé. The Australian singer-songwriter is known for her extremely private lifestyle.

It is common for Sia Furler to appear in public with her face hidden behind paper bags, wigs, or masks. In 2013, she covered her face with a bunch of bananas while appearing in a video.

Sia, whose “Cheap Thrills” took the world by storm, has sent a strong message to reporters who indulge in yellow journalism. Sia is adored by her fans anyway. And, with her gesture this time, she is even more appreciated by them.

Sia posted a naked photo of herself, with her derriere exposed to the camera, and asked her fans to save their money. Instead of trying to buy her naked photos from someone, they now have a chance to enjoy it for free.

When last checked, the image has been liked by 164,000 people. Sia basically shared the “client preview” of the photo that the hackers are apparently trying to sell. The photo looks like a screenshot, which comes with a declaration that the watermark will be removed after the buyer makes the purchase.

The post also claims that the buyer will receive 14 additional images with it. According to The Guardian, the photo has a watermark of an agency called FameFlyNet. However, it is unclear whom the photo is being offered to or who is selling it.

Sia’s fans reacted to her “butt” pic. According to one of them, the Australian singer is “thicker than a bowl of oatmeal.” Another fan admired her “stunning strong body.” There are several GIF comments that express wonder, satisfaction, and cheer.

One fan finds the image “iconic,” while another calls it “legendary.” One of the fans says it all with a GIF of Rihanna winking to the camera.

