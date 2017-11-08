Aging Breakthrough: Scientists Find Way To Rejuvenate The Old Human Cells Making Them Young Again

Scientists have discovered a way to rejuvenate the human’s old cells known as senescent cells, in which they made them active or young again. They found in the treatment that the older cells started dividing and had longer telomeres, which are chromosomes caps that shorten as humans age.

The findings of the study were published in the journal BMC Cell Biology. It was led by Professor Lorna Harries, a professor of Molecular Genetics at the University of Exeter and other colleagues. The study was funded by the Dunhill Medical Trust, according to Medical Xpress.

In the study, the scientists discovered that splicing factors, which is a class of genes, could be switched back on by applying chemicals known as the resveratrol analogs. These chemicals are based on a substance that could be found in dark chocolate, red wine, blueberries, and red grapes. The chemicals triggered the splicing factors and within hours, the senescent cells became younger and started to behave younger and start dividing.

Harries said this is a first step in trying to make people live normal lifespans, yet with health for their whole life. She further said that their data indicates that using chemicals to switch back to the major class of genes that are switched off as humans age might provide a means to restore function to old cells.

Meanwhile, Eva Latorre, a research associate at Exeter, said that when she saw some of the cells in the culture dish rejuvenating, she could not believe it. She further said that the old cells became like young cells. She described it as like magic.

“I repeated the experiments several times and in each case, the cells rejuvenated. I am very excited by the implications and potential for this research.”

As humans age, the tissues build up senescent cells that are alive, yet do not function properly. They could not regulate the output of human’s genes, which makes the human vulnerable to disease as the human becomes older. Once it is activated, the genes could provide instructions for the cell to behave in a particular way.

Meanwhile, the splicing factors inform the cells how to function and react to various circumstances. On the other hand, the splicing factors begin to shut down and make the cells less adaptable as the cells age. Also, the senescent cells have fewer splicing factors.

Harries explained that when you treat old cells with molecules that restore the levels of the splicing factors, the cells regain some features of youth. She further said that more research is needed to establish the true potential for these sort of approaches to address the degenerative effects of aging, as noted by UPI.

