The premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a little more than a month away, and fans are already expecting the worst in Luke Skywalker and Rey. The two characters have been the subject of several debates on whether they will stay with the Light or turn to the Dark Side. But is it possible that Luke will be the reason why Rey is going to decide to work with Supreme Leader Snoke? It looks like the Jedi Master will be struggling to deal with his new padawan in Episode VIII because of his dark past.

Fans already have a clue to why Luke Skywalker decided to become a recluse. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it was revealed that his nephew and former student Ben Solo decided to join Supreme Leader Snoke. To prove his loyalty to his new mentor, Ben took the name Kylo Ren then proceeded to burn down Luke’s Jedi temple. In addition to that, Kylo slaughtered the younglings and padawans, leaving Luke as the last Jedi. Needless to say, people believe Luke might refuse to train Rey in fear that the same thing will happen in Star Wars 8.

But will Luke Skywalker’s past actually come back to haunt him in The Last Jedi? Mark Hamill recently spoke to Disney Insider about having to create most of his character’s backstory in Episode VIII. The veteran actor stated that what happened to Luke before his return in The Force Awakens is “not important to the storyline for this film.” However, he did admit that Leia Organa’s twin brother “has lost confidence in his ability to make good choices.” Could one of these ill-advised decisions possibly be refusing to train Rey in Star Wars 8?

There are speculations that Luke Skywalker will discover that Rey is just as powerful as Kylo Ren, making him worry that the girl will end up joining the Dark Side just like his nephew. Luke might then decide not to show Rey the ways of the Jedi, leaving her confused and afraid. There is a possibility that she will turn to Kylo for help and will be led straight into the lair of Supreme Leader Snoke. Hopefully, things will turn out differently in Star Wars 8.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]