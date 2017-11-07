‘One Piece’ Chapter 885: Gear 4th May Not Be Enough, Is Katakuri Hiding Behind A Mochi Dummy?

Hopefully, One Piece Chapter 885 will finally reveal the answer to the question that has been bugging fans since the fight between Luffy and Katakuri started. Of course, fans have been wondering just what it takes to defeat Big Mom’s strongest offspring and the recent chapter cast doubts on whether Luffy’s Gear 4th technique could do the trick.

Luffy Unleashes Gear 4th Attack

As predicted in a previous article by the Inquisitr, the action finally picked up in One Piece Chapter 884, which is already available for online reading on a number of sites such as MangaStream. In the recent installment of Eiichiro Oda’s hit manga series, Luffy finally managed to cease being an underdog for once and launched numerous attacks which hit Katakuri.

Luffy first launched the Gear 4th attack, the Gomu Gomu no Kong Gun, which connected with Katakuri, sending him flying due to the force behind the attack. True enough, Luffy was correct when he previously observed that while the Sweet Commander is definitely strong, he is not invincible. He followed it up with another Gear 4th attack, the Gomu Gomu no Rhino Schneider, which send the Commander skidding across the floor of Brulee’s Mirror World.

Apparently, Luffy was observing Katakuri the entire time during their fight. He concluded that the Sweet Commander’s strength in battle did not come from his mochi powers but rather from his highly advanced Observation Haki; he can predict what an enemy is going to do next, which makes countering and even preempting attacks a lot easier.

However, just as Luffy was feeling confident that Gear 4th won’t lose, his next Gear 4th attack, Gomu Gomu no Kong Organ, did not live up to his expectations. While a powerful attack, Kong Organ merely bore a hole and passed through Katakuri’s body without harming him at all. And just like that, Luffy’s apparent upper hand was quickly shredded to pieces when Katakuri unleashed a powerful mochi-based attack named Strength Mochi.

Cacao Island

Meanwhile, something big is definitely going to happen in Cacao Island. At the moment, it is the location of the wedding cake baking efforts of Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon. However, it is also the destination of the Straw Hats Pirates on board Thousand Sunny. At their heels are Big Mom and Perospero as well as her armada. Throw in the Germa 66 clone army and probably Bege’s Fire Tanks crew as well and you’ll definitely one explosive mix. Of course, the only thing that could beat the combination is if you include Luffy as well, which could happen as long as he will be able to wrap up his fight with Katakuri in time.

Do you think Germa 66 will join forces with the Straw Hats against Big Mom?#OnePiece #Manga pic.twitter.com/Pq6nYrycjc — ShadowFlame (@ShadowFlame77) October 21, 2017

Is Gear 4th Enough?

But speaking of wrapping it up with Katakuri, is Gear 4th even enough for Luffy to defeat the Sweet Commander? The question is relevant because, in the previous episode, the Straw Hats captain was confident that Gear 4th is enough to bring down his opponent. Immediately after that, however, all his attacks proved to be ineffective as Katakuri adjusted turned consistency of his body into that of the jelly-like mochi. Of course, fans have been divided for the longest time on how Luffy might best his opponent with various theories such as a Gear 5th, awakening or even a different version of Gear 4th being offered as possible scenarios. Hopefully, Chapter 885 of the One Piece manga series will finally reveal which theory is correct.

But the difference between a Katakuri that could be hurt by Luffy and a jelly-like Katakuri who is basically immune to any type of attack is a bit unsettling, especially since the change seemed to have happened in the blink of an eye. But if Katakuri’s technique possesses some similarity to that of his brother Cracker, it could be explained by assuming that he is using a different body when fighting his opponent.

As everyone knows, Cracker basically hid behind his minions of biscuit soldiers before Luffy forced him out. Is Katakuri employing the same technique and is also hiding behind a mochi dummy just like his brother Cracker?

One Piece Chapter 885 releases sometime this week. Stay tuned for updates.

[Featured Image by Viz Media]