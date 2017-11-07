Texas Church Shooting: Churches Across The Nation Talk Security After Horrific Massacre At House Of Worship

Houses of worship across the county are now discussing and debating the need for security within their hallowed walls after the devastating shooting that took place just one day ago at a Texas church in Sutherland Springs.

On Sunday, November 5, authorities say Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and opened fire on those inside. Authorities say that at least 26 people were killed in the horrific massacre, not including Kelley.

The gunman fled the church in his vehicle after a neighbor, Stephen Willeford, heard the shooting, grabbed his firearm, and exchanged gunfire with Kelley, Fox News reports. Stephen and another local man, Johnnie Langendorff, hopped into Johnnie’s truck and chased Kelley, who crashed his vehicle during the pursuit.

After the dust settled, it was discovered that Kelley had sustained a shot in the leg and the torso, but died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to CNN.

In Memphis, Tennessee Monday, authorities were offering churches security assessments, USA Today reports. Not only is there immediate concern because of the Texas church shooting, but the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ shooting in the Nashville suburb of Antioch just months ago is still on the minds of locals.

What we know about Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley https://t.co/GohlLzUrFI pic.twitter.com/Yyl6jOhtDg — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) November 7, 2017

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan released a statement Monday saying that in light of the recent “tragedies” that have occurred in many houses of worship across the nation, his department is taking “proactive steps” to make sure churches remain safe for parishioners, according to USA Today.

In New Orleans, Louisiana, Rev. Willie Gable, of the Progressive Baptist Church has questioned the use of security in church and believes people can’t “weaponize” themselves in a “place of worship,” according to Fox 8 Live. He acknowledged that what took place in Texas was a tragedy, but congregations must display their “faith” and “trust in God.” He said he does not carry a gun and his church is located in a violent neighborhood.

The Texas church gunman killed his grandmother-in-law, Lula White, in the massacre: https://t.co/NkURbKQBQX Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/OBEjXCOMGA — FOX40 News (@FOX40) November 6, 2017

The Archbishop of New Orleans, Rev. Gregory Aymond, told Fox 8 Live he wonders how many people have guns and use them “irresponsibly” and how many individuals have firearms and “use them to kill people.”

In Detroit, Tim Patterson, the Executive Director of the Baptist State Convention of Michigan, said his life has been threatened and while ministering in Florida, he had to have security with him at all times. He told Fox 2 that the person who had threatened him showed up in his church’s parking lot and the fact that he had security with him was crucial.

Patterson noted that as the pastor of a church, when he’s at the pulpit he’s facing the door so he is the “first line of defense” if his congregation’s safety is in question. He added, “A shepherd is supposed to protect his flock… I carry to protect the flock.”

Pastor Kevin Bruinsma told Fox 2 that he does not believe that having a gun in a church in any way “contradicts his religious values.” In fact, Bruisma said, “Jesus Christ, Himself said sell your cloak and buy a sword… Now there’s something to that.”

[Featured Image by Eric Gay/AP Images]