‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Has No Plans On Working With Rose Leslie Again, Here’s Why

Fans of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie might be disappointed to know that the real-life couple’s on-screen reunion is still far from happening.

In an interview with The Times, the 30-year-old Game of Thrones heartthrob opened up about the possibility of collaborating with his soon-to-be wife in the future. Kit, who portrays the role of Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, admitted that he is not keen on working with Rose, especially after their wedding.

Harington explained that it will be quite challenging for him to be serious when acting with Leslie. The English actor added that he “wouldn’t be able to keep a straight face” with his fiancee around.

Kit also shared that while watching a romantic drama film with Rose, he realized that acting with her in the future will not be as easy as it used to be.

Apparently, the couple was watching the 1998 movie Sliding Door and there was a part where John Hannah poured his heart out to Gwyneth Paltrow as she was lying dead.

“I turned to Rose and I said, ‘I wouldn’t be able to do that with you, because you would piss yourself.'”

The Game of Thrones actor jokingly added that he decided to ditch working with Leslie simply because she can act better than him.

“She’s a brilliant actor. Actually, I don’t want to work with her because she would just show me up again. That’s why.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who got engaged in September, recently moved in together and shared a house in London. The Game of Thrones actor revealed that it was his first time living with a partner, adding that the experience is “amazing.”

And though the couple spends most of their time together, fans might still find it hard to get a photo of them together. Previously, Kit revealed that he and Rose have one specific rule when it comes to taking photos with fans.

Apparently, the couple deliberately doesn’t take photos together with fans, adding that they want to make sure that their romance isn’t “defined” by their characters. In case fans ask for their photos, Kit said one of them will pose for the camera while the other one will say no.

“That’s important — that your relationship isn’t defined by what you were as two characters in the past.”

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington started dating in 2012, after meeting on the set of Game of Thrones. Earlier this year, the actor admitted that the phenomenal series helped ignite his off-screen romance with Rose.

Harington shared that while filming in Iceland, he fell more in love with Leslie.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

