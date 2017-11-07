Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 2 Episode 9 titled “The Gate” showed Mike, Lucas, Will, Eleven, and Dustin, enjoying some time together after defeating mind flayer and its army of baby demogorgons from their Upside Down invasion in Indiana. As viewers of the award-winning show will remember, before the end-credit rolls out, we hear Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” as all the lead stars of the series pair up to dance at Hawkins Middle School’s “Snow Ball” dance. The pairs included Mike (Finn Wolfhard) with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Max (Sadie Sink) with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the most loved character of Season 2, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), gets to dance with Nancy where she confesses to him that he is her favorite out of all the Mike’s friends.

After the fights with demogorgons, the lead characters of the story deserved a break from all the chaos and bringing them together for the school’s annual dance party was a great idea. The scenes were executed properly and when Eleven walks in the room, millions of hearts melted across the world just by looking at Mike’s innocent face.

That being said, the kissing part of Stranger Things Season 2 is under media scrutiny after series’ star Sadie Sink talked about it in a recent interview.

Fifteen-year-old Sadie Sink, who played the new character Maxine aka MadMax or Max, recently revealed how she really felt about having to kiss Lucas during the series finale on Netflix’s Beyond Stranger Things after-show.

The conversation between cast and show creators, The Duffer brothers, became extremely awkward when the interviewer asked Sadie Sink about the dance scene in which she kissed Lucas. It turns out, the kiss was not originally scripted and was only later added after the 15-year-old Sink got “so freaked out.”

“This is all your fault, though,” Ross Duffer protested when the host Jim Rash asked about the kissing scene.

“It is not my fault!…It was not written in the script. The kiss was not written in the script,” Sink insists in the attached video.

She then described how, on the first day of filming the “Snow Ball,” “one of you – I think it was you, Ross – you say, ‘Ooh, Sadie, you ready for the kiss?’ I’m like, ‘What?! No! That’s not in the script… that’s not happening.'”

Sink added that just because of the idea of filming a kiss scene, she was in a stress for an entire day.

5 days. #StrangerThings A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

The awkward kissing scene between Max and Lucas was filmed on the second day of the “Snow Ball” sequence and was shot in front of a couple of hundred extras, crew members, and parents of the young stars. It is also being reported that Sadie’s mother was present there during the filming of the aforementioned kiss scene.

Duffer adds, “You reacted so strongly to this—I was just joking—and you were so freaked out that I was like, ‘Well, I gotta make her do it now.'”

Twitter user reacted fiercely after Sadie Sink revealed her side of the story. Many fans have expressed their disappointment and disgust at the thought of young actors being made to feel uncomfortable just to get higher ratings.

The two grown men that created Stranger Things forced a child to kiss another child while they filmed. — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) November 4, 2017

is it just me that got uncomf w/beyond stranger things where they kinda forced the kids to kiss despite the actresses not rly wanting to — korein???? (@koreinkorein) November 3, 2017

i love stranger things but what the duffer brothers did to sadie sink was horrible and they need to be reprimanded @netflix — Ashley (@ohashleygal) November 7, 2017

One fan even noted that after so many making allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against big names in Hollywood (Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey most recently), The Duffer brothers joking about the kissing issue is not appropriate.

This is not the first time when the Stranger Things kissing scene has come to light. Prior to the Twitter explosion, Variety reported that in an interview with The Duffer brothers before the premiere of Season 2, Matt Duffer revealed that the kiss part was not scripted and the stars were not aware till the last moment.

“You’d think it’s the end of the world but I guess it’s a big deal…neither of those kisses were written in the script so we kind of dropped that on them the day off and caused a major panic. But they did it,” he said.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM]