Kevin Spacey Checks Into Sex Addiction Rehab With Harvey Weinstein

Kevin Spacey has literally found himself in the same company as Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced actor reportedly checked into a private rehab facility to get treatment for his sex addiction–the same one that Weinstein is currently staying at.

According to the Daily Mail, Kevin Spacey entered Meadows Clinic last week following a string of sexual harassment allegations made against him by male individuals. Meadows is a luxury rehab center in Arizona, with costs starting at $36,000 per month. It is said to have the best program for sex addiction in the U.S. Other celebrities who have checked into this elite clinic include Selena Gomez, Tiger Woods, and Kate Moss.

The impressive facility has a 45-day program for sex addicts, which includes counseling and “expressive arts” to deal with their issues. Patients can also enjoy a wide selection of amenities, including horseback riding, acupuncture, yoga, spa, fitness center, and swimming pool.

Kevin Spacey is in hot water after Star Strek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of laying on top of him back in 1986. Other claims soon followed from different people, including one from actor Richard Dreyfuss’ son.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner has since confessed to being gay after the allegations. His representatives confirmed that he will be seeking professional help and treatment for his problems.

Coincidentally, Harvey Weinstein is also at the same treatment facility for the same addiction. The shamed media mogul was the first Hollywood power player to be accused of sexual harassment by well-known celebrities.

Last week, Harvey Weinstein was spotted in a restaurant just outside the exclusive rehab center. According to Radar Online, Weinstein was caught wearing a blonde wig as a disguise to mislead photographers.

Meanwhile, media companies have been pulling their support from Kevin Spacey’s projects. On Friday, Netflix announced it will cut off all its ties with the veteran actor. Netflix stated that Spacey’s hit drama series, House of Cards, will only continue without him.

Now, TriStar has withdrawn the Ridley Scott film, All the Money in the World, from the AFI Festival. The movie includes Kevin Spacey among its stellar cast. According to Entertainment Weekly, the production company stated that it would be “inappropriate” to celebrate the film in a gala, given the circumstances surrounding the actor. However, the movie will still be released in theaters in December.

“A film is not the work of one person,” the company’s execs said in a statement.

“There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film. Accordingly, the film will open wide as planned on December 22.”

