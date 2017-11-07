‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Billy Miller And Kelly Monaco Romance Confirmed On ‘DWTS’ Tonight?

General Hospital spoilers hint the real-life romance between Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller may be more than just a long-swirling rumor. Tonight, Kelly appeared on Dancing with the Stars and guess who was in the audience? It was none other than hunky actor Billy Miller to cheer on his soap wife. Was this just a friend supporting a friend? Or is this yet another sign that Billy and Kelly might be canoodling behind the scenes at GH?

Rumors of real-life JaSam romance continue

There’s a tense story upcoming for Kelly Monaco (aka Sam Morgan) and Billy Miller (aka Jason Morgan) as the tale of two Jasons unwinds on General Hospital. Even though Sam refuses to tell new-Jason that she thinks he’s the only Jason Morgan in town, she did reassure him of their love. There’s no denying that the chemistry between Kelly and Billy on GH is electric and fuels the ongoing rumors of Kelly and Billy’s possible romance behind the scenes at General Hospital.

On Monday night’s DWTS, Billy Miller wasn’t just in the audience, but he was front and center right where everyone could see him as he clapped and rooted for Kelly’s performance. Kelly was invited back to the dance competition by real-life bestie Cheryl Burke, now the new “Abby” on Dance Moms (as well as her Dancing with the Stars gig). Kelly performed as a third on the extra partner night with Cheryl and NFL legend Terrell Owens who has been struggling on the show.

Billy Miller in the front row of #DWTS to show support for his friend, co-star and leading lady Kelly Monaco. That’s what’s up. #GH — Ryan WN (@SourceRyan) November 7, 2017

Billy and Kelly rumors – they’ve been caught before

General Hospital spoilers from fan events reveal that Billy has made it clear that he finds Kelly attractive. Plus, they’ve been spotted out and about, even canoodling at the beach just a year after Miller came to GH. You can click here to check out photos of them frolicking on the beach in one another’s arms. In fact, if you follow the timeline, it might be that Billy and Kelly have been dating for a couple of years if their occasional appearances together in public can be trusted.

This time last year, in the wee hours of Halloween 2016, a fan spotted Billy and Kelly out on a date and managed to snap a photo with the pair outside an LA eatery. Kelly isn’t particularly active on social media, and Billy Miller refuses to join Twitter or Facebook, although he’s told fans he’s sorry he won’t participate. Miller is also reportedly quite private about his personal life, so it wouldn’t be too hard for the pair to be hiding a real-life romance.

Romance or really good friends?

What do you think? Are the sweet loves scenes on GH between Jason and Sam the result of chemistry spilling over from a behind-the-scenes romance of Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller? Do you think they make a cute couple? According to Who’s Dated Who, a website that tracks celebrity romance, KeMo and Billy have been coupled up since 2015. But then when asked about whether they’re dating, the pair have refused to confirm a romance and insisted they’re “just friends.”

If the General Hospital co-stars are just friends, and not in a romance, then Billy is a very good friend. Considering how private he is and how rare it is for him to be spotted outside the ABC soap set, for him to show up at Dancing with the Stars to support Kelly, knowing he’d be photographed, it’s a big deal. The feelings between the two seem real, but the question remains is it just work pals hanging out or true romance? Check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]