Ryan Reynolds Mocks Wife Blake Lively For Looking Unattractive: ‘Nofilter’

Ryan Reynolds made a splash on Instagram for poking fun at his wife Blake Lively, who was spotted make-up free and looking like a mess on the streets of Dublin, Ireland, on Monday.

The Deadpool star couldn’t let Lively’s unrecognizable look go unnoticed, so he took to Instagram to hilariously troll his wife’s disheveled look. Reynolds shared a snap of Lively looking non-glamorous and make-up free while filming The Rhythm Section in Dublin. In the caption, the 41-year-old actor wrote, “#nofilter,” hilariously suggesting that this is how his wife looks without Instagram filters and Photoshop.

The photos of Lively looking disheveled had surfaced in the media several hours before Reynolds’s Instagram post, and caused quite a stir in the media, which once again saw just how big of a difference makeup and fancy red carpet gowns make.

The photo showed Blake Lively looking weary and pale, covered up in untidy clothing and unflattering make-up. The star of The Rhythm Section was seen sporting frayed purple sweatpants, a brown puffer jacket, a blue beanie and a pair of black trainers. Other snaps also show Lively puffing on a cigarette while resting on the pavement.

In the Reed Morano-directed film, in which Lively stars opposite Jude Law, the Gossip Girl actress plays a drug-addicted prostitute. The film centers on Stephanie Patrick (Lively) who is trying to uncover a conspiracy and seek revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

This is not the first time Reynolds has made fun of his wife of five years and the mother of his two adorable daughters. Known for his sharp sense of humor on social media, the Deadpool actor has previously trolled Lively for her birthday in August.

Wishing Lively a happy 30th birthday, Reynolds cropped most of his wife’s face and body out of a red carpet photo of the couple. But the Gossip Girl star didn’t let her husband get away with the stunt that has amassed over 1.5 million likes and more than 31,000 comments.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Blake Lively got her sweet revenge two months later when her husband turned 41 on October 23. The mother-of-two posted a picture of Ryan Gosling and a cropped out Reynolds at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2016, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday, baby.”

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Those who were not familiar with the lovebirds’ sense of humor were understandably confused by Lively’s Instagram post, as, first of all, Gosling celebrates his birthday on November 12, and second of all, why would she be calling Gosling “baby”?

Reynolds is also no stranger to tweeting hilarious parenting tweets. But they are entirely fabricated, as revealed by Lively. Speaking to Glamour, the actress revealed that every time her husband writes anything about their daughters, 2-year-old James and 11-month-old Inez, on social media, everything is “a completely made-up scenario.”

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017

On our 6am walk, my daughter asked where the moon goes each morning. I let her know it's in heaven, visiting daddy's freedom. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 16, 2016

“He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh,” Lively gushed to Glamour in her cover interview. “But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

