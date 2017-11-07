‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Casting: The Term “Celebrity” May Have A Broader Definition Than You Expect

Big Brother fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother. There have been lots of rumors, tons of theories, and a slew of opinions, but very little official word. Now that casting has begun to speak out, however, fans may not be very excited to hear what they have to say.

When we first hear the term “celebrity” our thoughts go to the A-list — the big names. Add that to the Big Brother franchise, and fans have a dream list of potential houseguests. In reality, however, with it being the freshman season of Celebrity Big Brother, casting may require some flexibility with the term. Julie Chen had said that there would have to be more diversity, though there will be some recognizable faces.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the list of potential houseguests for Celebrity Big Brother could include the “alternative celebrity” as well. Possibly activist, social media stars, popular bloggers, and brand influencers. Of course, those that are on the list of possibilities, have huge followings in their fields.

We have three names to share that are reportedly being considered as possible houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother. There is no confirmation on any of them at this time.

GiGi Gorgeous has been mentioned by TV Guide as a possible cast member. She is an LGBTQ advocate that was named by Time magazine as one of the top 25 influential people on the internet. Gigi is a YouTube hit with 2.7 million subscribers.

Tyler Oakley is another LGBTQ activist that is hard to overlook. He is wildly popular on YouTube, with 7.9 million subscribers. He has reported from Grammy’s red carpet and had the opportunity to interview former first lady Michelle Obama earlier this year.

Huda Kattan has grabbed the interest of the Celebrity Big Brother casting team. She is a beauty blogger that demonstrates beauty tips on social media. On Instagram alone, Huda has 21.8 million followers. She is so popular that some of the top beauty brands have turned to her.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images]