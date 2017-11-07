‘One Piece’ Episode 812 Spoilers: Eiichiro Oda Reveals Monkey D. Luffy’s New Bounty

One Piece’s Whole Cake Island arc mainly focused on the Strawhat Pirates’ goal to bring back their cook, Vinsmoke Sanji. Monkey D. Luffy and his crews are facing a huge problem after being captured by the Big Mom Pirates. While Luffy and Nami are in a prison cell, Eiichiro Oda gives a major hint regarding the future Pirate King’s new bounty.

After defeating Charlotte Cracker, an enraged army headed to the location of Nami and Luffy seeking revenge. Despite not having enough strength, Luffy managed to take down lots of enemies. Nami also helped in the fight using the Thunder clouds and took advantage of Big Mom’s Vivre card. Unfortunately, they were completely outnumbered and ended up losing in the battle.

Charlotte Mont-d’Or, the Minister of Cheese and the 19th son of Big Mom, used his devil fruit ability to trap Luffy and Nami in the book. The book was put in the Prisoner Library before the lady Yonko makes her judgment. Every prisoner has their own biography, which is written in Romanized Japanese.

Megan Peters of Comicbook.com noticed something different in Luffy’s biography that contains the line “5,000,000,000 belly.” In One Piece, the term belly is used as a currency. The last time Luffy received an increase in his bounty was after the Dressrosa arc.

After defeating one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, Donquixote Doflamingo, his bounty increased to 500,000,000 bellies. In One Piece’s Whole Cake Island arc, Luffy defeated another strong prominent figure in the New World, Charlotte Cracker. Cracker, the 10th son of Big Mom, is one of the sweet commanders with a bounty of 860,000,000 bellies.

This could be one of the major reasons why Luffy’s bounty suddenly became 5,000,000,000 bellies. As of now, there only a few characters in One Piece who have a bounty of more than one billion. Most of them are commanders of the four Emperors of the Sea. With the current bounty he has, Luffy can now be compared to Shanks, Kaido, and Big Mom.

However, as Peters noted, the bounty shown in his biography could only be a typographical error. In One Piece manga, Luffy is currently fighting another sweet commander, Charlotte Katakuri, with more than one billion bounties on his head. After the Whole Cake Island arc, Eiichiro Oda is expected to officially reveal the new bounty of Luffy and other members of the Strawhat Pirates who infiltrated Big Mom’s territory.

[Featured Image by NMH.illusion | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC BY 2.0]