Lamborghini Collaborates With MIT Team On A New All-Electric Supercar

Lamborghini is conceptualizing its first all-electric supercar that won’t have batteries. The sports car company is now in partnership with the engineers of MIT to bring the car concept into reality.

The electric hypercar concept is called the Terzo Millennio, also referred to as Lamborghini of the Third Millennium. The design of the car is beautiful and bold, which will be made from exotic carbon nanotubes and use a supercapacitor, according to CNN.

It is known that supercapacitors have advantages. However, they also have serious disadvantages. The supercapacitors are flexible enough to be shaped into body panels. They limit their impact on the weight and the design of the car.

These supercapacitors take in and discharge energy much faster than batteries, which could create better performance. On the other hand, they are not good at storing huge amounts of energy for a long term. As of now, the MIT engineers are working on making the supercapacitors good at storing energy long term.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Reggiani, Lamborghini’s head of research and development, is optimistic at the moment. He said that even the best batteries won’t work in a supercar because they are too heavy and bulky. He further said that if the car used only small batteries, they will drain quickly and not provide peak performance for a period of time. He added that if he has a super sports car and he wants to go to the race track, he wants to go one, two, three laps without having to stop and recharge after each lap.

The Terzo Millennio is evidently a Lamborghini. The four wheels of the car will be powered by the electric motor. It has the waterslide windshield that stretches from the top of the car all throughout to the badge on the hood. It also has a white lighting at its front, signaling that it is going electric. It sits low, in which the orange-tinted wheels look like they are spinning as it zooms away, according to the Verge.

Mitja Borkert, the head designer, described the car concept as super extreme. She added that the supercar must have a wow factor, otherwise they have failed. Meanwhile, Reggiani said that besides making all this technology work, the challenge will be making it feasible for a production car, even at Lamborghini prices.

