’90 Day Fiance’ Season 5 Stars Josh and Aika Looking To Be The New Jorge and Anfisa? Fans Give Their Take

90 Day FianceSeason 5 couple Josh and Aika seemed to have caught fans’ attention as many viewers are now under the impression that the Philippine-born girl and American man might be the next Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava and would repeat the same cycle and storyline the latter went through.

According to InTouch Weekly,fans have been talking about the 36-year-old Filipina’s arrival in the United States where she arrived with only one suitcase and a couple of hand-carry ones, noting that she has been emitting a familiar gold-digger vibe similar to that of Anfisa since Day 1 of 90 Day Fiance Season 5.

Based on TLC’s bio on the couple, 43-year-old Josh met the 36-year-old Asian beauty through a dating app, which accidentally matched them outside of the American’s local search range. After a couple of months of virtual communication, the Arizona resident decided to fly to the small archipelago to be with the brunette. After five days, Josh popped the question to which Aika said “yes.”

But while they seemed to have a fairytale love story brewing in the beginning, naysayers—including Josh’s close friend Joe—is casting some doubt on Aika’s intentions for flying all the way to the United States. Echoing his opinion, some 90 Day Fianceviewers are comparing the Filipina to the Russian beauty as they both seem to be marrying only for money.

Josh and Aika, the new Gorge and Anfisa #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/Yu7XP1fYYw — Sash (@YouWishTo_Be_me) October 23, 2017

Interestingly, the fifth episode for Season 5 has provided some evidence of the similarity as the TLC documentary on couples who apply for the non-immigrant K-1 visa that allows foreigners to stay in the U.S. with their American fiance or fiancee for 90 days showed how Aika got an entire closet’s worth of wardrobe from her beau.

Josh bought Aika a whole new wardrobe to replace all of the things she left behind in the Philippines. #90DayFiance — TLC Network (@TLC) November 6, 2017

On top of that, fans noted how she seemed to have a very similar taste to Anfisa after she asked Josh for a Porsche right off the bat.

Of course, there were those who believe that the Filipina beauty is better than the Russian reality star, if only because of her “milder” attitude.

Still, InTouch Weeklycannot help but notice the evidence provided by the show’s video feature on the couple’s love story where Aika straight up told Josh that she expects him to be her “provider” while she is in the U.S.

“I’m kind of nervous because without my family, without my friends, and without job, without everything — I don’t know what to expect because I have high expectations of everything, you know, in the West so now it’s your time to prove me if it’s true. You know you’re my provider, right?”

Aside from that, the outlet explained that his two failed marriages and his decision to propose to Aika after spending just five days with her in the Philippines are all evidence that showed how Josh has a tendency to jump into a relationship.

Do you agree that Josh and Aika are 90 Day Fiance Season 5’s version of Jorge and Anfisa? Sound off in the comments below.

