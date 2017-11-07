Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? Week 8 Results

A spot in the semifinals on Dancing with the Stars 2017 was up for grabs tonight. ABC brought back some familiar faces, as the couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 took on trio dances tonight, but who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight? Find out the Week 8 results from tonight below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, the couples celebrated Halloween night. They had spooky, new individual routines and then finished the night with team dances. It was a perfect night from Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, which left them at the top of the leaderboard. At the end of the night, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews shocked the couples by sending two of them home. It was both Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev and Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy eliminated.

Those results left us with six couples and the pressure was on tonight, as they would be taking on two new routines. The first was a brand new individual routine and then ABC brought back previous champions and finalists to dance with this season’s couples for the trio dances.

The returning celebrities were Season 1 champion Kelly Monaco with Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke. Season 6 champion Kristi Yamaguchi joined Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas. Drew Scott and Emma Slater were joined by last season’s champion, Rashad Jennings. Season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro was teamed up with Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson and Season 23 champion Laurie Hernandez joined Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy. They brought back a runner-up also, as Season 17 runner-up Corbin Bleu joined Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold.

The scores from both dances were combined to get their total scores for the night. Once all was said and done, it was time for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to reveal the results. The couples in jeopardy of going home tonight on Dancing with the Stars 2017 were Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson and Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke. Once announced, the final results were revealed and it was Terrell and Cheryl eliminated tonight.

