NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Trade For Jahlil Okafor To Replace Enes Kanter

Jahlil Okafor and the Philadelphia 76ers are heading into an inevitable divorce. The disgruntled center has already requested a contract buyout, but the Sixers are still hoping that they will get something in return for the former third overall pick. Should the Oklahoma City Thunder give up future draft picks to improve their frontcourt depth?

The Thunder have been one of the busiest teams this offseason. They made a huge upgrade on their roster by acquiring superstars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. However, OKC also ended up losing some valuable pieces in the process. They may have improved their starting lineup, but their second unit tremendously suffers.

Having a balanced roster is an undeniable requirement for a team who’s aiming to contend for the title this season. The Thunder obviously need a frontcourt reinforcement after losing Enes Kanter in the Carmelo Anthony trade. As of now, Dakari Johnson serves as the primary backup center for Steven Adams. Johnson still lacks experience and not expected to make much difference for the Thunder.

If the Thunder seek improvement, they could either choose to look for a reliable big man in the free agency market or via trade. Luckily, a promising center, who’s available for a cheap price, is currently on the trading block. According to Nekias Duncan of Fanrag Sports Network, the Thunder emerged as one of the potential trade destinations for Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Like Enes Kanter, Jahlil Okafor is also a reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. After undergoing a vegan diet this offseason, Okafor showed a massive improvement in his mobility and defense. The 21-year-old center could be the perfect backup for Steven Adams, who’s currently averaging 31.1 minutes per game.

When given enough playing time, Okafor proves to be an incredible low-post scorer and a rebounder. If he manages to add three-point shooting to his skill set, he will undeniably be a big help for Russell Westbrook in bringing the Thunder back to the NBA Finals. To acquire Okafor, the Thunder may need to give up future draft picks.

A previous report revealed that the Sixers would accept second-round picks for Jahlil Okafor. However, the Sixers remain hopeful to receive a first-round pick. So far, there is no official confirmation that there is an ongoing deal between the Sixers and the Thunder. Knowing Thunder general manager Sam Presti, he will do everything to give Westbrook the best supporting cast to achieve their goal this season.

[Featured Image by Sue Ogrocki/AP Images]