Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump: Tyga Says Link To ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star’s Pregnancy Is ‘Fake’

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump photos have circulated online despite not addressing anything about the pregnancy rumors. Although a lot of people are convinced that the Life Of Kylie star is expecting her first child, her ex-boyfriend Tyga claims that him being linked to the situation was all fake.

The 27-year-old rapper’s name was dragged into Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy rumors when he reportedly shared a shocking Snapchat clip hinting he was the father of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s baby. However, Tyga has now denied that he has addressed anything about his famous ex’s alleged pregnancy.

“I didn’t comment on anything, I didn’t comment on anything, it was a fake story,” Tyga said. “It’s all a fake story,” he reiterated.

Kylie Jenner and the rumored father of her unborn child, Travis Scott, have yet to comment on the baby rumors.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga started off as good pals and many were convinced that the pair had taken their friendship to the next level when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was still a minor. Eventually, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul and the much-older rapper publicly revealed their romantic relationship right after the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan turned 18-years-old.

Happy Valentine's ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

The former lovebirds have dealt with a lot of issues before but the rapper always knew the right things to say for the Life Of Kylie star to take him back over and over again.

It was only a matter of time when Tyga moved into Kylie Jenner’s multi-million home. The father of Blac Chyna’s first child moved out back in April of this year after his final breakup with the social media princess.

After that, Kylie Jenner seemed to be happy and content with Travis Scott, holding hands and kissing each other in public places. Tyga, on the other hand, was also busy enjoying his single life.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has recently shared snaps of a very pregnant Kylie Jenner, showing a hint of her alleged baby bump. However, the Life Of Kylie star quickly slammed the report, saying that the photos were obviously altered and that’s not how she actually looks like in person.

new color by @kyliecosmetics "GOALS" launching this Halloween ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]