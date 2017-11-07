NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 10 Movers & Shakers Include Cowboys, Saints

For the latest NFL power rankings of 2017, Week 10 shows two teams that have been rising to the occasion over the first half of the season. In this past weekend of NFL games, football fans saw as the Dallas Cowboys defeated a Kansas City Chiefs team that once seemed unbeatable. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are no longer under the radar as they’ve won six games in a row including a big victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here’s a look at how those teams rank as well as the rest of the NFL power rankings for Week 10.

One team continues to stay seated at the top of the NFL power rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles have easily looked like the best team in the league. In the past week, it was more of the same from sophomore sensation Carson Wentz as they were able to defeat the Denver Broncos with the final score 51-23. Wentz had 199 yards and four touchdowns on 15-for-27 passing with no interceptions and just one sack. He played well enough that Nick Fowles made an appearance near the end of the game. The newest member of the Eagles, Jay Ajayi, rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown in his Philadelphia debut. Until this Eagles team shows some sort of major flaw and gets beaten on the field, they’ll remain No. 1 in the rankings.

Several teams with just two losses for their season are right behind them. The No. 2-ranked New England Patriots are always a factor in the conversation and had a bye this past week as did the No. 4 team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the team that has been the big surprise after eight games would have to be the New Orleans Saints. The No. 3 team in the latest rankings delivered their sixth-straight win on Sunday, this time defeating Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers, 30-10. Drew Brees has continued to play at the high level he’s been known for throughout his career.

Brees is currently the No. 5 quarterback in terms of passing yards with 2,214 which is behind Carson Wentz and Tom Brady, two QBs whose teams are above the Saints on the list. New Orleans ranks fourth overall in offensive yards too with 3,140 and is No. 15 in the league in terms of defense. For the coming week, the Saints will try to make it a seventh-straight win as they’ll battle the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Below is the NFL Week 10 power rankings with team records.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) New England Patriots (6-2) New Orleans Saints (6-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) L.A. Rams (6-2) Dallas Cowboys (5-3) Minnesota Vikings (6-2) Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) Carolina Panthers (6-3) Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

As seen in the latest Top 10 for the NFL power rankings, most of these teams were expected to be part of the conversation for the NFL Playoffs this season. The Dallas Cowboys picked up a key win this past Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs with running back Ezekiel Elliott once again on the field for them. He’s managed to remain part of the lineup despite his off-field battle with the NFL over a six-game suspension he’s yet to serve. Dak Prescott also played well on Sunday throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a third in the team’s 28-17 home win.

Some fans consider the Philadelphia Eagles a surprise in terms of how well they’ve done, but a few other teams including the Saints and Rams could be considered surprises. The Minnesota Vikings have done great so far and may have received a helping hand for the NFC North once Aaron Rodgers suffered his injury. The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley have continued to look good so far this season too. They took down the struggling New York Giants 51-17 on Sunday to move to 6-2 for the season and stay on top of their division.

Wiiiiiide open. Woods x 2️⃣! pic.twitter.com/BuGs4GWl8V — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2017

In terms of big Week 10 games to look for on the upcoming NFL schedule, Minnesota will play at Washington. The Redskins may have a bit of momentum as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling finale. Also, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots visit the Denver Broncos in Sunday night football. Philadelphia gets a bye week as will the Kansas City Chiefs.

[Featured Image by Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]