WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns’ Return Date Revealed, Huge Match For The Shield At ‘Survivor Series’

Last month, the reunion that fans had been waiting for finally happened as The Shield came together once again, but an illness prolonged their return match. Now, Roman Reigns is almost set to return to the ring on Monday Night Raw and when he comes back, the “Hounds of Justice” will have a strong first test ahead of them. By the looks of things, rumors are leading to The Shield playing a very big part in this month’s Survivor Series.

If you haven’t looked up the results and don’t want to be spoiled for tonight’s main event of Monday Night Raw, then, stop reading now.

With Raw taking place in Manchester, England, the results are already known even though it is still currently airing in the United States. The main event had The Shield (Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) defending the Raw Tag Team Titles against The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) for a great end to the night.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., The New Day came through the crowd and during the distraction, Sheamus hit Seth Rollins with a Brogue Kick to win the titles. The New Day teased another “Under Siege” attack, but they were chased off by the Team Red roster.

Still, that interference is rumored to lead to a huge match at Survivor Series.

PW Insider is now reporting that Roman Reigns is going to return next week on Monday Night Raw and join his brothers in The Shield. With Jason Jordan taking his spot on the Raw team at Survivor Series, though, Reigns doesn’t currently have a match at the pay-per-view.

With his return, it is expected that The Shield will take on The New Day in another Raw vs. SmackDown match at the big PPV. This will be the first reunion match for The Shield since coming back together even though it was supposed to happen at TLC last month.

With The Bar winning the tag titles for Team Red, they are going to face off with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at Survivor Series. Currently, The Usos will be their opponents, but that could also end up changing before the big event.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw did a lot to set up new matches at the Survivor Series and future feuds for numerous superstars. It looks as if fans are finally going to get the reunion match for The Shield and it’s going to be huge if the rumors are correct and they face off with The New Day. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose lost their titles due to being outnumbered, but next week’s return of Roman Reigns will help even out the odds.

[Featured Image by WWE]