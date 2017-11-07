Rand Paul Assault Mystery — ‘Smells Like Skunk In Chicken House’ Reports Fox’s Shepard Smith

What really happened at Rand Paul’s house over the weekend when he was assaulted by his neighbor and why were the original reports about Senator Rand Paul’s injuries played down? It is now known that Senator Paul has five broken ribs with the potential of causing life-threatening problems. His injuries have rendered him out of work for an indefinite period of time. Shepard Smith of Fox News said on Monday that something doesn’t seem to add up here.

Smith went as far as saying how something “smells like skunk in the chicken house,” when it comes to the story of Rand Paul’s assault. Smith read the police report on the air, leaving out Rand Paul’s address of course, but he raised his eyebrows a few times over the wording describing this assault. The report indicated the police went to Senator Paul’s home on a “delayed” report of an assault, which stumped Smith who vowed to get to the bottom of this.

According to Mediate, Shepard Smith is finding this report about Rand Paul’s assault and injuries a bit curious. Smith said:

“Police arrested Rene Boucher. The charge, fourth-degree misdemeanor assault. They say they don’t know what this was about. Which means they haven’t asked? Also, fourth-degree misdemeanor assault? He’s out on $7,500 bail after attacking a sitting United States senator and sending him to the hospital for a prolonged absence in great pain.”

It appeared to baffle Smith how this man was able to get released on such a low bail after “attacking” and causing such serious injuries to Paul, who is a “sitting United States senator.” The Daily Wire reports that Rand will spend the next several days in the hospital and will take an extended leave from Washington.

The original report on Rand’s assault indicated that he was mowing the lawn and when he got off his riding mower, with his earplugs still in, this neighbor came up from behind and tackled him to the ground. When the report hit the news, Paul’s representative reported to the media that the Senator is just “fine.” His injuries were reported as minor which boiled down to a few scratches and bruises.

Then the news hit that not only did Paul have five broken ribs, but his lungs were bruised and this will keep him stationary for quite some time. He will not be able to travel to Washington anytime soon. The neighbor who allegedly assaulted Paul is Rene Boucher, a retired doctor in Bowling Green, the town in Kentucky where both Paul and Boucher live in homes inside a gated community.

Smith said the arrest report was just recently released and he read it on-air from what appeared to be his cell phone. He couldn’t wrap his head around the line that describes the assault was a “delayed” report from Paul’s home.

Bouchard’s lawyer released a statement today claiming the altercation did not involve politics and instead it was about something most would find “trivial.”

After Smith announced that “It smells like skunk in the chicken house,” he was talking with another reporter Chad Pergram who told Smith about the odd details coming from the reports regarding Paul’s assault. Pegram told Smith:

“We’re digging, Shep, we certainly are. I’ve been on the phone all day, Saturday, Sunday. I’ve been looking at this for two days now.”

It wasn’t until Paul’s senior advisor Doug Stafford released a statement on the severity of Paul’s injuries that people started to realize he was not “fine” as earlier reports indicated. Doug Stafford said, “Senator Paul has five rib fractures including three displaced fractures. This type of injury is caused by high-velocity severe force.” He also revealed that it is possible the senator’s type of injury “could lead to life-threatening injuries.” Stafford also revealed at this time that Paul suffered “lung contusions” in this assault.

This put an entirely different light on what happened to Rand Paul. The mystery grows deeper as to why this happened between two neighbors who had been friends and even traveled together at one time. Boucher is a retired doctor and he joined Paul a while back, who is an ophthalmologist, to bring eye care to an impoverished country. They live on adjoining properties in Bowling Green and the families brought up their kids together, so what happened?

