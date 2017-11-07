The dust finally settled between the top Smartphone makers. The ongoing showdown between the world’s top technology companies was resolved on Monday when the Supreme Court rejected, and declined to hear Samsung’s appeal of a lower court ruling.

The South Korean multinational conglomerate sought to contest $120 million that was awarded by a jury in favor of Apple, according to Reuters.

“The justices left in place a 2016 ruling by the U.S Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that upheld a verdict that found South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had infringed Apple Inc’s on several popular features of the California-based company’s iPhone.”

What were the original features that Samsung infringed? Conforming to the original ruling, these included the auto-correct and quick links functions, the slide-to-unlock, etc.

Apple prevails with a victory with today’s Supreme Court ruling. However, the amount of $120 million was much lower than what the company lawyers expected, according to Ars Technica.

“It’s a win for Apple, but it’s far from what the Cupertino company was hoping for. Apple lawyers had sought more than $2 billion in damages at the second trial, making the jury’s award around 5 percent of what was asked for.”

Consequently, the Supreme Court, back in December 2016, reviewed a separate case. The lawsuit filed on behalf of Apple claimed that Samsung had copied key iPhone designs. Ultimately, the justices threw out $399 million in damages against Samsung.

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Samsung’s Appeal in Years-Old ‘Slide to Unlock’ Lawsuit With Apple https://t.co/nPQFr2221i by @rsgnl pic.twitter.com/I6SHAG8yVz — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) November 6, 2017

Apple has been busy this fall with its anticipated release of the brand new iPhone X. It arrived in stores on November 3, and capped off a successful fourth quarter results.

Samsung is not the only company seeking damages from Apple. Previously, an Inquisitr news article explained a separate case. On this occasion, Qualcomm sued the American company over a software license contract violation that allegedly benefited rival chip manufacturer Intel Corp.

There is a bitter history between Apple and Samsung. The rivalry stems as far back as 2010. In accordance with Digital Trends, Apple had issued a warning and believed that Samsung products (tablets and phones) infringed on Apple patents.

In consequence, the above report confirmed the first lawsuit filed by Apple. This lawsuit claimed Samsung “slavishly” copied product designs. As a result, expect this Apple and Samsung patent war to continue since both companies compete heavily in the smartphone race.

[Featured Image by Mahony/Shutterstock]