In Sutherland Springs, Ted Cruz Says Media Not Guns Is The Problem

Just one day after the shooting spree at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz blamed “evil” and said the media is causing more problems than guns.

During a press conference this afternoon in Sutherland Springs, Cruz said his message for the people of that community is “you are not alone. The prayers of millions of Texans, millions of Americans and millions of people around the planet are with you.”

Cruz said he had a difficult time fathoming the kind of evil that could see a small child “and callously murder that child.” A number of children were among those killed, including an 18-month-old.

The minute the media was allowed to ask questions, Cruz began casting the blame on them for bringing up whether something needed to be done about guns each time a gun-related multiple shooting incident takes place.

“It is an unfortunate thing that the immediate place the media goes after any tragedy, after any murder is politicizing it.”

Providing the same response that has been given by many Republicans in the aftermath of shootings, Cruz said “politics is not needed now.”

Referring to the terroristic attack in New York City last week, Cruz indicated guns were not the problem. “Evil is evil is evil and will use the weapon that is available.”

Cruz pointed out that further murders were prevented by a citizen’s use of a gun to stop killer Devin Ray Kelley. “We need to celebrate that bravery and courage.”

Turning his attention back to the media, Cruz said any time there has been an incident such as the murders in Sutherland Springs or the recent killing of 58 people during a country music concert in Las Vegas, the media turns toward “a political agenda of gun control.”

Cruz’ statements echoed those given by President Donald Trump earlier today in Japan. Trump said mental health was the problem that needed to be addressed in incidents like the one in Sutherland Springs.

“This isn’t a guns situation.”

Trump said it was too soon to begin examining what happened in Sutherland Springs, a statement he also used in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting.

Trump’s reaction was different after the New York terrorist murders a week ago when he quickly declared a need to eliminate the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, which allowed the accused killer Sayfullo Saipov to enter the United States in 2010.

Cruz also had no problem with addressing changes in laws to prevent terrorism immediately after the New York murders.

In a news release issued November 1, Cruz said he agreed with the president and it was time to end the Visa Lottery.

Cruz also called for action by Congress to react to the threat of terrorism.

“Congress must be on notice to ensure we respond in a way that protects all Americans from the threat posed by radical Islamic terrorism in the future.”

Neither Cruz nor the president made any remarks about Congress needing to protect Americans from the threat posed by gun violence.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce/AP Images]